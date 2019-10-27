OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, Oct. 27
Weather  76.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Letters to the Editor | Oct. 28, 2019

Originally Published: October 27, 2019 6:40 p.m.

Board of Supervisors is wasting money

There goes the (Mohave County) Board of Supervisors spending our money foolishly.

A communication director for $80,000 (per year) when that money could be put to better use as Mr. Gould stated.

Mohave County has so many more important uses for $80,000. I don’t know how the supervisors can face the public with this decision.

Gayle LaPointe

Kingman

Vote ‘no’ on the school bond

It seems that our Republican (state) legislature, that cut taxes for businesses, etc., with their anti-tax position, then cut school funding to balance their budget, is fully behind a $35 million (school) bond measure for us to pay in property taxes. Hmm, just a little hypocrisy there?

Make the state stand up to their responsibility (to fund public education), not homeowners.

Vote no on the school bond. A lot of Kingman citizens are on fixed incomes and can’t afford to pay for (the state’s) negligence and disregard for the education of our children.

Rex Baumgardner

Kingman

(The Daily Miner welcomes letters to the editor. Send letters to lettertoeditor@kdminer.com, or Kingman Daily Miner, 3015 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman, AZ, 86401. Letters may be edited for length, libel and decency..)

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News