Letters to the Editor | Oct. 28, 2019
Board of Supervisors is wasting money
There goes the (Mohave County) Board of Supervisors spending our money foolishly.
A communication director for $80,000 (per year) when that money could be put to better use as Mr. Gould stated.
Mohave County has so many more important uses for $80,000. I don’t know how the supervisors can face the public with this decision.
Gayle LaPointe
Kingman
Vote ‘no’ on the school bond
It seems that our Republican (state) legislature, that cut taxes for businesses, etc., with their anti-tax position, then cut school funding to balance their budget, is fully behind a $35 million (school) bond measure for us to pay in property taxes. Hmm, just a little hypocrisy there?
Make the state stand up to their responsibility (to fund public education), not homeowners.
Vote no on the school bond. A lot of Kingman citizens are on fixed incomes and can’t afford to pay for (the state’s) negligence and disregard for the education of our children.
Rex Baumgardner
Kingman
(The Daily Miner welcomes letters to the editor. Send letters to lettertoeditor@kdminer.com, or Kingman Daily Miner, 3015 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman, AZ, 86401. Letters may be edited for length, libel and decency..)
