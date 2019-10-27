Letters to the Editor | Oct. 28, 2019

Board of Supervisors is wasting money

There goes the (Mohave County) Board of Supervisors spending our money foolishly.

A communication director for $80,000 (per year) when that money could be put to better use as Mr. Gould stated.

Mohave County has so many more important uses for $80,000. I don’t know how the supervisors can face the public with this decision.

Gayle LaPointe

Kingman

Vote ‘no’ on the school bond

It seems that our Republican (state) legislature, that cut taxes for businesses, etc., with their anti-tax position, then cut school funding to balance their budget, is fully behind a $35 million (school) bond measure for us to pay in property taxes. Hmm, just a little hypocrisy there?

Make the state stand up to their responsibility (to fund public education), not homeowners.

Vote no on the school bond. A lot of Kingman citizens are on fixed incomes and can’t afford to pay for (the state’s) negligence and disregard for the education of our children.

Rex Baumgardner

Kingman

