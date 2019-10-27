Licenses & Permits | Oct. 28, 2019

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Oct. 18:

Manfred Stumpp: 8439 Boundary Peak Road, Mohave Valley; electrical pole.

Rickey Rainwater: Dolan Springs; add electrical to garage.

Richard Bettencourt: 2430 E. Snavely Ave., Kingman; power pole 200 amp.

PJH Construction: 7967 King Court, Mohave Valley; patio cover with deck.

Old Trails Mobile Home: 3655 N. Bowie Road, Golden Valley; demo mobile home and room addition.

Old Trails Mobile Home: Golden Valley; demo mobile home.

Fosco: 3825 N. London Bridge Road, Lake Havasu City; replace power pole 400 amp.

Randy Gens: 3039 E. Lake Drive, Lake Havasu City; demo awning.

High Tech Electric: 3640 E. Bluebird Lane, Kingman; electrical upgrade replace electrical pole and install 200 amp service.

High Tech Electric: 3960 E. Hearne Ave., Kingman; electrical upgrade replace electrical box with 200 amp service.

Kenneth Sondgeroth: Kingman; electrical.

Timothy Tillmanns: 3581 N. Stewart Mountain Road, Golden Valley; demo mobile home and keep septic tank.

The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending Oct. 17:

Harold Vinson: 2082 Pawnee Drive, Kingman; $25.

Fripps Mohave Construction: 3264 Laramie Ave., Kingman; awnings; $368.

Gay Friasier: 3395 Laramie Ave., Kingman; detached garaged; $576.

Redondo Builders: 2025 Comanche Drive, Kingman; detached garage; $862.

Roy Pal Ramey: 5024 College Trails Drive, Kingman; detached garage; $1,200.

Bryan Butler: 4817 Christy Drive, Kingman; electric; zero dollars.

Angle Homes: 2040 Comanche Drive, Kingman; new SFR: $5,090.

Angle Homes: 2095 Comanche Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $4,864.

Angle Homes: 2105 Cherokee Circle, Kingman; new SFR; $5,235.

Angle Homes: 2105 Comanche Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $4,856.

Fjeld Construction: 2295 Indigo St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,850.

Forty Four Construction: 2346 Wildflower St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,998.

Cantrell Development: 2479 Santa Monica Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,791.

Fripps Mohave Construction: 3574 Nevada St., Kingman; new SFR: $4,699.

Hill Development: 3641 N. Pearl St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,305.

Angle Homes: 4291 Gemstone Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $5,225.

Forty Four Construction: 2347 Indigo St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,998.

Pearsons Enterprise: 946 W. Beale St., Kingman; sign attached to building; $252.

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Oct. 25:

Mohave Tax Clinic: 715 Main St., Ste. A, Kingman; tax preparing and books.

Definite Construction Services: 4007 Roma Road, Kingman; construction.

Kingman-Golden Valley Association of Realtors: 1923 Kino Ave., Kingman; real estate office.

Car Net Auto Sales: 4574 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; auto sales and repair.

Absolute Accounting Services: 10181 N. Mano Drive, Kingman; bookkeeping service.

Massage Therapy By Kari: 309 E. Beale St., Kingman; massage.

Mohave County Republican Party: 2116 Stockton Hill Road, Ste. B, Kingman; nonprofit sponsor.

National Entertainment Network: 325 Interlocken Parkway, Ste. B, Broomfield, Colorado; vending machines.

Fyffe Masonry & Plastering: 7325 W. Frier Drive, Glendale; masonry and bricklaying.

National Service Network: 325 Interlocken Parkway Ste. B, Broomfield, Colorado; air filter service.

Through the Optics: 2775 N. Alpha St., Kingman; photography.