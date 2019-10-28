City hosts public meeting on drainage study
KINGMAN – The City of Kingman will hold a Drainage Master Study Public Meeting from 5–6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29 in Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.
The City has contracted JE Fuller Hydrology & Geomorphology to perform the study with the objective of identifying primary drainage and flooding problems in and adjacent to Kingman. Solutions to those problems will also be provided by the study.
Upon completion, the City says the study will provide budgeting guidance for future projects, help in the obtaining of grants and other funding sources for drainage projects, and determine an approach for resulting draining issues.
Those who attend the Kingman Area Drainage Master Study Public Meeting will receive an overview of the study, and information on current drainage conditions in Kingman. There will also be exhibits showing aerial photography of existing drainage issues.
The meeting will identify citizen drainage issues as well.
Information provided by City of Kingman
