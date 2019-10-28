Gilligan sex abuse trial starts today

KINGMAN – The jury trial of a Kingman man accused of sexually abusing his wife and her son gets under way Tuesday, Oct. 29.

Jerry Gilligan, 72, of Kingman, was arrested in 2016 on more than 20 felony charges including multiple counts of sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 12 by domestic violence.

The investigation into the alleged events began when Gilligan’s wife, 39 at the time, arrived at Kingman Regional Medical Center on Sept. 17, 2016, complaining of battery acid in her eye.

The wife said that over the four previous days, Gilligan restrained her and her son, 11 at the time, and forced them to perform sexual acts on him and on one another, according to the Kingman Police Department.

Gilligan is charged with 10 counts of sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 12 by domestic violence; six counts of aggravated assault by domestic violence; two counts of kidnapping by domestic violence; six counts of sexual assault by domestic violence; sexual exploitation of a minor by domestic violence; and administration of a dangerous drug to another person.

Gilligan is alleged to have videoed and taken pictures of the sex acts, and to have beaten his wife and her son with a wooden stick.

While they were bound, Gilligan shaved the hair on both victims’ heads, KPD reported at the time.

Information was developed that indicated a two-year history of sexual abuse and assault of both victims, KPD reported.

The 11-year-old boy was eventually released back to the custody of his mother.

Gilligan was on parole at the time, having been convicted of killing his stepfather, William Bopp, 78, who was tied up and beaten in his Tucson health food store in December 1980. Gilligan served 24 years for the crime.

Gilligan’s trial is set to begin at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, in the court of Judge Billy Sipe. The trial could last until Monday, Nov. 4, according to court documents.