OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, Oct. 28
Weather  76.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Golden Valley firefighters deployed to California

A pair of firefighters from Golden Valley are assisting with fighting wildfires in California. (Daily Miner file photo)

A pair of firefighters from Golden Valley are assisting with fighting wildfires in California. (Daily Miner file photo)

Originally Published: October 28, 2019 5:48 p.m.

GOLDEN VALLEY – Over the past week, nearly 120 Arizona firefighters from 34 departments, including two from Golden Valley and one from Bullhead City, arrived in California to lend a hand on multiple wildfires burning across that state.

The three firefighters from Golden Valley and Bullhead City left for California together in a type 6 attack vehicle, according to Golden Valley Fire Department Public information Officer Butch Meriwether.

On Thursday, Oct. 24, the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management received an initial order for 10 engines to head to California. On Sunday, California fire officials asked for 24 more.

In total, 34 engines and nearly 120 firefighters from Arizona are in California and assigned to various roles. Twenty-four of the engine crews are pre-positioned throughout California. Some of those crews are staged in anticipation of new fire starts while others are acting as backfill for local departments.

The other 10 engines have already been assigned to various wildfires.

As California braces for another wind event in the next few days, it is likely they may request more resources from Arizona.

Firefighters are on a minimum 14-day assignment.

Information provided by Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Golden Valley firefighters deployed to California
Arizona forestry department sends 150 firefighters to California to battle wildfires
Area firefighters lend aid to California wildfire victims
Arizona firefighters injured in Nevada rollover
Pinion Pine Fire District assists with putting out Tinder Fire

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News