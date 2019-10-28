Golden Valley firefighters deployed to California
GOLDEN VALLEY – Over the past week, nearly 120 Arizona firefighters from 34 departments, including two from Golden Valley and one from Bullhead City, arrived in California to lend a hand on multiple wildfires burning across that state.
The three firefighters from Golden Valley and Bullhead City left for California together in a type 6 attack vehicle, according to Golden Valley Fire Department Public information Officer Butch Meriwether.
On Thursday, Oct. 24, the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management received an initial order for 10 engines to head to California. On Sunday, California fire officials asked for 24 more.
In total, 34 engines and nearly 120 firefighters from Arizona are in California and assigned to various roles. Twenty-four of the engine crews are pre-positioned throughout California. Some of those crews are staged in anticipation of new fire starts while others are acting as backfill for local departments.
The other 10 engines have already been assigned to various wildfires.
As California braces for another wind event in the next few days, it is likely they may request more resources from Arizona.
Firefighters are on a minimum 14-day assignment.
Information provided by Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management
