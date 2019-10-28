Horoscopes | Oct. 29, 2019

Birthdays: Ben Foster, 39; Gabrielle Union, 47; Winona Ryder, 48; Richard Dreyfuss, 72.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Size up whatever situation you face, consider what’s doable and make your move. Don’t expect everyone to like your decision; you and your happiness are what matter in the end.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Thrive on what’s new and exciting. A partnership looks fascinating but deceptive if one or both of you aren’t being completely honest.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Gullibility will be your downfall. Listen carefully, question what sounds too good to be true and make decisions based on facts, not emotions. An offer will lack the fundamentals required to build a strong base on which to build.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Use your intelligence, memory and voice to make the right decision. Align yourself with people who are just as eager to help and reach a shared destination.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Uncertainty and confusion should be dealt with smartly. Ask questions, look at every angle and learn whatever you need to know to make the best decision.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A change to the way or where you live is favored. It’s up to you to make decisions that ensure your happiness.



LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Get back to your roots, and talk to someone who can shed light on family history. Make a point to learn something that will help you head in a direction that will bring you greater joy.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): It’s up to you to bring about a change that will make you happy. Discipline and hard work, along with honesty and openness, will help you make positive adjustments without interference.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Look at every possibility, but realize you can take on only so much. Keep private matters a secret and your possessions and passwords out of sight.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Take the plunge, and make a change. A new pursuit looks incredible, and mixing the old with something original will bring depth to what you do best.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Your effort will be better spent overseeing your money matters and any updates that are about to lapse. Responsibility should be a top priority.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): What you do for others will not go unnoticed. Love, creativity and romance are on the rise.