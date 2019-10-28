Jay Chan finds more than elk on a recent hunt on the Boquillas Ranch

While it is not uncommon to find items that sportsmen have lost in the field, local sportsman Jay Chan recently found something that you wouldn’t think others would lose.

Chan was assisting on a juniors-only elk hunt in Unit 10.

After helping pack out a cow elk, Chan revealed something he had found – a cellphone in a weather-proof case. He had almost stepped on it while walking back to the truck.

The phone was covered in dirt, indicating it had been out there for a while. But when Chan pushed the on button, the phone lit up. It showed it still had over 40% of the battery left. At this point Chan thought that it would have had to be lost on a recent archery or early rifle elk hunt.

Chan was able to determine the phone’s owner, who now lives in Idaho.

“When I found the number of the owner of the phone, I called and left him a message,” Chan said.

When the phone’s owner returned his call, he was skeptical about what Jay was telling him.

Finally, the man realized that Chan was not trying to scam him, and the story came out. The owner was actually a cowboy riding a horse on the ranch while looking for cattle in the area. He had not been hunting at all.

And to make the story more intriguing, the phone had been lost not this year, but in August 2018.

It had apparently shut itself off and despite being out in the weather for over 14 months it had somehow retained a charge.

Chan got the address of the phone’s owner and mailed it back to him. The mystery was solved.