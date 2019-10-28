Kingman reflects after high-velocity, high-volume weekend street drags

In the Monday morning after the Route 66 Kingman Street Drags, Andy Devine Avenue remains closed with the detour in place, still affecting lives of those living nearby or taken by surprise.

Kingman Police Department Deputy Chief Rusty Cooper said the road will reopen by Wednesday, “possibly sooner.” The safety railings have to be taken apart and everything needs to be done according to the process.

It was and is an experiment, Kingman Tourism Services Manager Joshua Noble admits, most event closures take place downtown. He doesn’t recall any other event in the past that would close Route 66. But, first of all, while Andy Devine Avenue remains one of Kingman’s main thoroughfares, it acts as an alternative artery, with only a few big trucks leaving Interstate 40. Secondly, the whole idea was to activate Kingman Uptown – typically left behind in terms of events – to make it hear the roar of the engines.

But many residents, such as Sherrie Keefe from Golden Valley, had no knowledge of what was to come last weekend. She was “astounded” that the City would close a main road for a “stupid race.”

Keefe, in her 60s and her husband David, in his 80s, were on their weekly trip to Kingman to pick up medication and groceries. It was around 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 25 and they were on their way to Uptown Drug and were sidetracked by a detour.

“It was total chaos,” she said. “There were RVs in front of us and no police to direct the traffic. Later on, we saw some civilians directing the traffic. We ended up driving round and round. There was no real organization. Even if I would have wanted to participate in this event, I wouldn’t know where to park.”

Contrary to Keefe’s disbelief, both Cooper and Noble confirmed that the organizers obtained a necessary permit. Over the year, the City had regular meetings with the organizers, the Arizona Department of Transportation and the Department of Public Safety, planning the street drags and sharing publicity.

“We have been promoting the event for many months, trying to inform the public,” said Kingman Mayor Jen Miles, who participated in the race in a orange Kia Stinger and understands “the thrill” of the race. Miles said the City will consider any complaints and is planning on constant improvement.

“The attendance was excellent though,” she said. “I saw a lot of happy faces. It was a lot of fun for a lot of people.”

Over all, it went well, Cooper said. “Traffic was a concern, obviously,” he agreed. “It was pretty congested and people were parking in random places. We had a few people expressing anger over the highway being closed. But in large part, people were excited. I think we can do it again and improve.”

Noble is happy, too. He expects to have hotel figures later this week. But the organizers were prepared for 300 participant and had to turn people down.

“For the first time, it was a success,” he said. “Well-planned and well-attended. I live nearby myself and I have to re-route. A bit of inconvenience but five to six minutes extra in traffic few days a year is worth bringing something new to Kingman, something that people really have asked for – a symbol of Route 66.”

Noble admits he heard the roar of engines in his house.

“But I also saw my neighbors on the rooftops enjoying themselves, watching the races,” he said. “And the roar of engines sounded like money. Like a lot of booked hotel rooms.”