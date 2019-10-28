Kingman Soroptimists hosts author Aleta Norris
KINGMAN – Aleta Norris, a best-selling author with a new book out titled “Women Who Spark,” will be in Kingman for a book signing from 3 – 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 at the Mohave Museum of History and Arts, 400 W. Beale St.
The author will be hosted by Soroptimist International of Kingman, which described the book as being for all women seeking greater happiness, confidence and purpose in their lives. Attendees will have the chance to hear Norris speak at the event, in addition to having their copies of “Women Who Spark” signed.
Along with speaking to the three points listed above, Norris writes in an overview of her book that it will help women discover successful strategies for managing contemporary womanhood.Additional points listed include turning an overwhelming to-do list into an “exciting roadmap,” transforming self-doubt into confidence and more.
“Aleta Norris loves helping women live their best lives, in spite of the daily overwhelming challenges and uncertainties,” Soroptimist wrote in a press release. “As a certified life purpose coach and 30-year entrepreneur in the leadership development space, she has been supporting and coaching women for nearly 20 years.”
Information provided by Soroptimist International
