KRMC debuts KRMC Care Anywhere

KINGMAN – KRMC Care Anywhere, Kingman Regional Medical Center’s new telemedicine service in partnership with Zipnosis, will debut Wednesday, Oct. 30.

KRMC Care Anywhere will allow patients to receive care online via smartphones or desktop computers for common, easily treatable conditions. Patients and providers will communicate through the web-based platform without the need for an office visit. Insurance is not required to utilize the service, and the fee is $20 per visit.

Registration can be completed by going to https://krmc.zipnosis.com/. That same web address includes a list of commonly treated conditions. There, the patient will complete a questionnaire about their condition and symptoms, and a KRMC medical provider will be notified and review the input.

“If KRMC Care Anywhere is appropriate for the patient and condition, the provider will send diagnosis and treatment information through the platform,” KRMC wrote in a press release. “If the treatment requires a prescription, the provider will send orders to the patient’s chosen pharmacy.”

However, some cases may be too complex or involve underlying conditions, making patients unable to receive care through the service. In that case, the platform will notify the user that an in-person visit is necessary. The user will not be charged for the visit.

Care Anywhere will be available from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Within one hour of requesting care, patients can expect to receive a response that includes a diagnosis and treatment plan.

Information provided by Kingman Regional Medical Center