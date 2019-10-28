OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, Oct. 28
Weather  76.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

MCSO K-9 Car Show raises 10K for dogs

More than 102 classic and custom vehicles, and hundreds of spectators from around the tri-state, converged on the 2019 Mohave County Sheriff’s K-9 Foundation Car Show. (Photo by Butch Meriwether/For the Miner)

More than 102 classic and custom vehicles, and hundreds of spectators from around the tri-state, converged on the 2019 Mohave County Sheriff’s K-9 Foundation Car Show. (Photo by Butch Meriwether/For the Miner)

Butch Meriwether, For the Miner
Originally Published: October 28, 2019 4:33 p.m.

More than 102 classic and custom vehicles, and hundreds of spectators from around the tri-state converged on the 2019 Mohave County Sheriff’s K-9 Foundation Car Show.

This premiere K-9 car show, a favorite for local car enthusiasts, was held Sunday, at the Mohave Market Place in Fort Mohave, Ariz.

Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster presented the “Sheriff’s Pick” plaque to Mohave Valley resident John Caponetto for his 1947 Willys wagon. Other winners included the “Mohave Market Place” plaque to Lake Havasu City resident Bill Ensley for his 1941 Ford Coupe, “Jerry Lakin” plaque to Fort Mohave resident Donald Fisher for his 1965 Ford Mustang, “Fort Mohave Fire District” plaque to Fort Mohave resident Ray Look for his 1965 Chevy Malibu, and “Southwest Blinds’ plaque to Bullhead City resident Kenny Gray for his 1934 Ford 4-door.

More than $10,000 was generated from the car show and will be utilized for training, purchase of the dogs, food, vet care (medications and severe-injury-health insurance), all other associated costs including specialized equipment and training certificates for the Mohave County Sheriff’s K-9 Program.

The MCSO K-9 Program receives no funding from the State of Arizona, Mohave County Government and/or the Sheriff’s Office. It operates solely on donations from businesses and concerned citizens who want to help make the K-9 program a success.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News