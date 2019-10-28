MCSO K-9 Car Show raises 10K for dogs

More than 102 classic and custom vehicles, and hundreds of spectators from around the tri-state converged on the 2019 Mohave County Sheriff’s K-9 Foundation Car Show.

This premiere K-9 car show, a favorite for local car enthusiasts, was held Sunday, at the Mohave Market Place in Fort Mohave, Ariz.

Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster presented the “Sheriff’s Pick” plaque to Mohave Valley resident John Caponetto for his 1947 Willys wagon. Other winners included the “Mohave Market Place” plaque to Lake Havasu City resident Bill Ensley for his 1941 Ford Coupe, “Jerry Lakin” plaque to Fort Mohave resident Donald Fisher for his 1965 Ford Mustang, “Fort Mohave Fire District” plaque to Fort Mohave resident Ray Look for his 1965 Chevy Malibu, and “Southwest Blinds’ plaque to Bullhead City resident Kenny Gray for his 1934 Ford 4-door.

More than $10,000 was generated from the car show and will be utilized for training, purchase of the dogs, food, vet care (medications and severe-injury-health insurance), all other associated costs including specialized equipment and training certificates for the Mohave County Sheriff’s K-9 Program.

The MCSO K-9 Program receives no funding from the State of Arizona, Mohave County Government and/or the Sheriff’s Office. It operates solely on donations from businesses and concerned citizens who want to help make the K-9 program a success.