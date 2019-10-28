Missing Hunter safe after search initiated
Early Saturday, Oct. 27, morning, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue was activated to locate a missing hunter in a remote area near Sycamore Camp Road.
He was traveling from central California and meeting with family and friends traveling from southern California. When the family and friends showed up to the campsite, he was not there and they spent the evening and night looking for him. Expressing concerns that he could have driven off the steep terrain of the area in the darkness, they requested the help of MCSO Search and Rescue.
As searchers were beginning their route and location search, the brother received a call from the missing hunter. He was safe and had camped at another site for the night and had finally reached a spot where he had cellular service.
Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue.
- They like it fast: Meet the competitors of the Route 66 Kingman Street Drags
- Route 66 Kingman Street Drags slated for Friday through Sunday
- Amtrak could cut Southwest Chief, ending passenger service to Kingman
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 22, 2019
- KPD says man admits to Sunday morning stabbing
- Bullhead City woman arrested on DUI charges in Kingman
- Mohave 911
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Gerarda Hamodey declares candidacy for Mohave County District 1 Supervisor
- Obituary
- Trumpstock fails to draw a big crowd after being moved to Golden Valley
- Amtrak could cut Southwest Chief, ending passenger service to Kingman
- Proposed highway from Nogales to Kingman draws foes
- Property tax bills catch homeowners off guard
- Update: Charges dismissed against KUSD teacher arrested for sexual conduct with a minor
- Trumpstock is being relocated to Golden Valley
- B-17 bomber lands in town for AirFest
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- NACFD firefighter arrested on suspicion of producing, possession of dangerous drugs
- Missing Kingmanite Bruce Downey found deceased
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: