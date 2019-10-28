OFFERS
Missing Hunter safe after search initiated

Originally Published: October 28, 2019 11:56 a.m.

Early Saturday, Oct. 27, morning, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue was activated to locate a missing hunter in a remote area near Sycamore Camp Road.

He was traveling from central California and meeting with family and friends traveling from southern California. When the family and friends showed up to the campsite, he was not there and they spent the evening and night looking for him. Expressing concerns that he could have driven off the steep terrain of the area in the darkness, they requested the help of MCSO Search and Rescue.

As searchers were beginning their route and location search, the brother received a call from the missing hunter. He was safe and had camped at another site for the night and had finally reached a spot where he had cellular service.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue.

More like this story

Missing hunters show up at home after overnight search
Search and Rescue, DPS locate heat-exhausted 27-year-old male
Family enlists nonprofit group in search for missing boater
Three Kingman hunters found dead
ATV rider dies in rollover accident near Devil’s Dip

