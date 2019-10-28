OFFERS
Rants and Raves | Oct. 29, 2019

Originally Published: October 28, 2019 4:30 p.m.

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline.

Trump Scraps G-7 at Doral – The Trump family making money off this? The entire family has lost money due to his presidency. I’m proud of Trump’s beautiful buildings and golf courses. Doral would have been a way to show off beauty and where hard work can get you.

Trump and mass shootings – Don’t blame Trump for the mass shootings as this was going on long before Trump was in office. I love how the liberals like to blame Trump for everything that goes wrong in this country.

Street Drags – Whose great idea was it to close down Andy Devine for eight days. Routing traffic through neighborhoods and disrupting everyone’s commutes. I do hope this doesn’t become a habit.

Letter: Can you afford a new school bond – This school bond does not exist in a vacuum. It is on top of the new vehicle registration fee and the possible doubling of our gas tax recently proposed by our governor. I certainly cannot afford all of this.

