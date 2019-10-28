Rants and Raves | Oct. 29, 2019
Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline.
Trump Scraps G-7 at Doral – The Trump family making money off this? The entire family has lost money due to his presidency. I’m proud of Trump’s beautiful buildings and golf courses. Doral would have been a way to show off beauty and where hard work can get you.
Trump and mass shootings – Don’t blame Trump for the mass shootings as this was going on long before Trump was in office. I love how the liberals like to blame Trump for everything that goes wrong in this country.
Street Drags – Whose great idea was it to close down Andy Devine for eight days. Routing traffic through neighborhoods and disrupting everyone’s commutes. I do hope this doesn’t become a habit.
Letter: Can you afford a new school bond – This school bond does not exist in a vacuum. It is on top of the new vehicle registration fee and the possible doubling of our gas tax recently proposed by our governor. I certainly cannot afford all of this.
- They like it fast: Meet the competitors of the Route 66 Kingman Street Drags
- Route 66 Kingman Street Drags slated for Friday through Sunday
- Amtrak could cut Southwest Chief, ending passenger service to Kingman
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 22, 2019
- KPD says man admits to Sunday morning stabbing
- Bullhead City woman arrested on DUI charges in Kingman
- Mohave 911
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Gerarda Hamodey declares candidacy for Mohave County District 1 Supervisor
- Obituary
- Trumpstock fails to draw a big crowd after being moved to Golden Valley
- Amtrak could cut Southwest Chief, ending passenger service to Kingman
- Proposed highway from Nogales to Kingman draws foes
- Property tax bills catch homeowners off guard
- Update: Charges dismissed against KUSD teacher arrested for sexual conduct with a minor
- Trumpstock is being relocated to Golden Valley
- B-17 bomber lands in town for AirFest
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- NACFD firefighter arrested on suspicion of producing, possession of dangerous drugs
- Missing Kingmanite Bruce Downey found deceased
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: