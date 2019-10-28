Drone Footage: Thousands descended on city for the Route 66 Street Drags last weekend
Originally Published: October 28, 2019 10:37 a.m.
Kingman was all about fast cars last weekend at the Route 66 Kingman Street Drags last weekend on Andy Divine Drive. The event brought thousands from around the nation to Kingman Oct. 25-27. (Special thanks to Jack Vido for drone footage.)
