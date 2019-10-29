OFFERS
Wed, Oct. 30
Golden Valley firefighter discusses deployment to CA wildfires

From left, firefighters Matt Gore and Kenyon Martin of Golden Valley and Wes Green of Bullhead City pose for a photo in California, where they’re deployed to help fight wildfires. (Courtesy photo)

From left, firefighters Matt Gore and Kenyon Martin of Golden Valley and Wes Green of Bullhead City pose for a photo in California, where they're deployed to help fight wildfires. (Courtesy photo)

By Tim Epperson
Originally Published: October 29, 2019 6:41 p.m.

SAN BERNARDINO NATIONAL FORREST – Golden Valley engineer and EMT Matt Gore described his situation as a deployed firefighter in California as wait and see.

“We’re fine right now, but we’re bracing for fire,” said Gore. “We’re expecting single-digit humidity and winds of up to 60 mph. These fires are popping up all over the place.”

Minutes later, he texted the Daily Miner that he and the two other firefighters he deployed to California with had just been dispatched to a fire.

Gore said his team had asked to be put on a strike team, but they had been assigned to a support detail in the San Bernardino mountains protecting Big Bear City and Lake Arrowhead, California.

“We’re acting in a support capacity,” he said. “We’re called ‘the shoulders’ out here. We’re backfilling trucks and we’re deployed with several firefighters from Eloy. This is the calm before the storm.”

Gore said they hadn’t fought any fires yet, but they were prepared.

“But that could change in five minutes,” he said.

The other firefighters he’s deployed with are Golden Valley firefighter Kenyon Martin and Bullhead City firefighter Wes Green.

The three firefighters from Mohave County left Saturday for California in a Type 6 attack vehicle, which is essentially a truck with storage in the back for water tanks and fire-fighting equipment.

“In the event a fire breaks out, they send ‘the world’ or every available firefighter, including hot shot crews, strike teams and air tankers,” which Gore said can be seen flying over their position.

Gore is the leader, or engine boss, of his team.

“Essentially I’m the ‘wildland captain’ of the team,” he said.

Martin, who is also a paramedic, acts as the engineer on the truck and Green is the firefighter who stays with the truck.

Gore said the team’s deployment will last at least 14 days, but could be extended depending on the situation.

(Editor’s Note: The Miner will continue to track the status of our local firefighters and will continue to report any updates.)

