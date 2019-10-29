Healing Hooves teaches students through horses

How do horses think? Three seconds at a time, so they are always in the moment. This instinctual mindfulness is not known to humans who always daydream about past or future, often blind to their surrondings. That is why it is easier to kidnap a human than a horse.

It is not easy to train them either, but Kassie Schuerr of Kingman Healing Hooves is as good with horses as she is with the eighth- and ninth-graders from Kingman Middle School since she came here to teach.

On the brisk morning of Tuesday, Oct. 29, selected classes of middle-schoolers gathered at the back of the activity field to hang out with Schuerr, her daughter Lindsay, her horse Dreamer and the smallest and sassiest of Healing Hooves’ horses, Whiskey Pete.

“Dreamer doesn’t remember you guys from last week,” Schuerr said to a group of students, who met him last week. The particular program takes about four weeks, 150 children will be involved. “You were lined up in a different way.”

He thinks you guys are a bunch of mountain lions. You don’t typically

hop on the other side of the horse, because their left brain and right brain don’t communicate, and he will be surprise to find you there.”

There are thousands of ways to train horses, Schuerr explained. At Kingman Healing Hooves, a nonprofit offering unique equine therapy programs, horsemanship riding lessons and riders with disabilities riding lessons. They focus on upper-body conditioning, which is positive reinforcement.

Schuerr shows the students how to get the horse’s attention, establish dominance, introduce tools to desensitize them and rewards animals for their work.

“Not every horse is food-driven,” she said. “But you don’t want them to rely on treats anyway. You can pet them, that’s a lot of positive reinforcement, too. You can scratch their neck just like horses groom each other using their teeth.”

After each act of good behavior, Schuerr blows a little whistle to let the horse know immediately that he has done a good job, even before she gives him a treat. Three-second attention span, remember?

Dreamer is working with her, touching target polls, offering his knee, and then even lying down, however, not without some hesitation as if he was asking: “Do you really want me to lie down HERE?”

“Lying down is a very scary thing for a horse so its takes a lot of trust,” Schuerr said. “But Dreamer knows I will not put him in the bad spot. He licks his lips as a sign of relaxation, so I know he is going to work with me.”

After Dreamer is done, it is time for Whiskey Pete. He is smarter than Dreamer, Schuerr laughs. He goes through all the tricks with patience and grace, including the art of lying down.

“You have to be careful with someone like Whiskey Pete,” Schuerr said, petting him and giving him a treat. “He is very food-driven.”

Kingman’s Healing Hooves innovates students through the horses program in local schools for the 2019/2020 school year, with sponsorships in part from Kingman Regional Medical Center and Unisource.