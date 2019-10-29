Horoscopes | Oct. 30, 2019

Birthdays: Matthew Morrison, 41; Gavin Rossdale, 54; Harry Hamlin, 68; Henry Winkler, 74.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Personal and professional relationships will tense if you are having trouble deciding what to do next. Educate yourself so you have a fighting chance of making the decisions that will help you reach the happiness and success you desire.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Consider the possibilities and the necessary alterations needed to make your dreams come true. Love and romance will stabilize your life.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Keep moving forward, regardless of what others do or say. Your physical accomplishment will be what counts.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): A unique partnership should be looked at carefully. It’s best to maintain an air of mystery if you want to have leverage.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Keep moving forward until you achieve your goals. Don’t put the blame elsewhere; be responsible, and get things done correctly.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Get out and talk to people who understand your situation and think the same way you do. Overreacting will only make matters worse, but constructive adjustments will help rectify any problem that is standing in your way.



LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You need to incorporate some adventure into your life. Change begins within.



SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A business trip will turn into a learning experience. Keep an open mind, and you will discover something that will help you ward off excess waste, overspending or costly encounters.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don’t believe everything you hear. Put more time and effort into personal improvements, physical fitness and taking care of your responsibilities.



CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Verify whatever information you are given, and make your move. Romance and personal gains are heading your way.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Share only what’s necessary. Keep your life simple, and take care of your affairs personally.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Stay on top of contracts, negotiations, money matters, and your health and well-being. Your accomplishments will be dependent on controlling outside interference.