Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Oct. 30
I want to vote yes on the USMCA trade deal, but not until House acts

U.S. Sen. Martha McSally (Photo courtesy of U.S. Sen. Martha McSally)

Martha McSally, U.S. Senator
Originally Published: October 29, 2019 7:02 p.m.

Almost a year has passed since President Trump signed the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) and notified Congress of his intention to enter into the deal.

Legislation to implement the agreement must originate and be approved first in the U.S. House of Representatives, then the U.S. Senate – where it will pass with a strong bipartisan vote, including mine.

This modernization of the North American Free Trade Agreement matters for Arizona businesses, hard-working citizens and families. Mexico has already ratified USMCA and Canada is in the process of doing so. Now, Congress needs to pass USMCA without any further delay.

Simply put, USMCA is a win for Arizona. Trade with Mexico and Canada is key to Arizona jobs and opportunities. Almost 50% of all Arizona exports go to Mexico and Canada, and more than 228,000 Arizona jobs rely on this trade. Arizona and Mexico engaged in $16.6 billion worth of cross-border commerce in 2018.

How Arizona would benefit from the deal

Exports to Canada and Mexico support Arizona jobs across a broad variety of industries. In 2018, Arizona companies exported $2.3 billion worth of computer and electrical products, $1.4 billion in appliances, $928 million in transportation equipment, and $796 million in machinery to Canada and Mexico.

Arizona miners exported $1 billion in minerals and ores and Arizona farmers exported almost $600 million agricultural goods. One out of 5 Arizona manufacturers export to Canada and Mexico, and most of those are small- and medium-sized businesses.

It’s not hard to see how much Arizona communities, farmers, ranchers, manufacturers and business owners stand to gain from Congress finalizing the USMCA.

A perfect example: Caterpillar in Green Valley

A few weeks ago, I was honored to host Vice President Mike Pence in the Grand Canyon state. One of our stops took us to Caterpillar’s Proving Grounds in Green Valley, where the company tests its impressive machinery and trains operators on new equipment.

With roughly 660 full-time employees in our state, Caterpillar knows what a critical role cross-border commerce – and the passage of USMCA – is for Arizona. Caterpillar recycles 150 million tons of scraps a year to create new products. This kind of innovation should be promoted, not penalized. USMCA encourages this kind of innovation by specifically prohibiting restrictions on remanufactured goods.

I made many other visits to local businesses this year and heard straight from Arizonans about why we need to get this deal passed.

I’m ready to vote yes. Will the House?

The USMCA opens doors for Arizona to continue leading in the aerospace, financial services, film and digital media, and bioscience sectors. It enhances intellectual property protections and will benefit Arizona’s emerging automotive sector by requiring at least 75% of a car to be built with North American parts in order for it to be sold duty-free.

Arizona’s farmers and ranchers will have new opportunities to export dairy, eggs, wheat, chicken and turkey products to Canada.

Earlier this month, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said about USMCA that her Democratic caucus in the House was “on a path to yes.” With less than two dozen legislative days remaining in 2019, I sure hope that’s true!

I would encourage them to get to “yes” now. During these divided times, this is a proposal that should bring both sides of the aisle together.

Arizonans in every corner of our great state need to contact their representatives in the House and tell them to encourage Speaker Pelosi to bring the bill to the Floor immediately. Let’s pass USMCA now.

Republican Martha McSally represents Arizona in the U.S. Senate.

On Twitter, @SenMcSallyAZ.

