Kingman man arrested in Truxton on weapons charges

Jonathan Alan Lancaster

Jonathan Alan Lancaster

Originally Published: October 29, 2019 10:57 a.m.

KINGMAN – Kingman resident Jonathan Alan Lancaster, 23, was arrested in Truxton after allegedly firing a weapon at the residence of a man who he thought had stolen his money.

At about 4:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 16000 block of East Apache Avenue in Truxton in reference to a weapons offense.

The victims reported that while inside their residence, they heard a car horn honking and someone yelling outside. The male victim went outside and observed a white vehicle with a male driver yelling about the victim stealing his money. The victim advised the male suspect to leave several times and when he did not, the male victim threw a metal disk at the vehicle and went back inside.

Once inside, the victims reported hearing gunshots. Detectives responded to the residence and began investigating the incident. During the investigation it was discovered that the male suspect, identified as Lancaster, had thought that the victim stole money from him. The victim had received multiple messages from Lancaster throughout the night accusing him of stealing the money, however, the victim’s phone was turned off when the messages arrived.

At about 11:10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, a search warrant was executed at Lancaster’s residence in the 4500 block of N. Patsy Drive. During the execution of the search warrant, detectives located the vehicle described by the victim. Detectives also report locating a .40 caliber Glock handgun in the center console of the vehicle, which Lancaster later admitted using to shoot at the victim’s residence.

MCSO says Lancaster admitted involvement in the shooting, and advised that after returning home from the shooting, he found the money that he thought had been stolen.

Detectives also report locating marijuana and marijuana wax inside the home during the search warrant.

Jonathan Alan Lancaster was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a weapon at an occupied structure, marijuana possession for sale and narcotic drug possession, all felonies. He was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility without incident.

Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office

