Lions Club hosts RN Barbara Merritt
KINGMAN – The Kingman Mohave Lions Club will host Registered Nurse Barbara Merritt for a discussion on Medical Prevention Wellness visits at the meeting set for noon Thursday, Oct. 31 at Calico’s Restaurant, 418 W. Beale St.
Merritt has performed Medical Prevention Wellness visits for Kingman Regional Medical Center for the past four years. She will speak and answer questions about the program at Thursday’s meeting. Merritt also has experience in management and hospice, along with health and wellness coaching. In addition to the wellness visits, she will speak to how Medicare pays for many preventative services.
“Preventive services can find health problems early, when treatment works best, and can keep you from getting certain diseases. You are entitled to a Medicare Wellness visit annually, at no charge, to identify these services and to have an active discussion about your health, wellness strategies and which screenings would be appropriate,” the club wrote in a press release. “The visits are informal, informative and allow enough time for discussion about your health related concerns. This is a way to get the most out of your Medicare benefits.”
Upon entering the restaurant, attendees are instructed to turn to the right and enter the room by the lounge, which is where the meeting will be held. There is no admission charge to attend and reservations are not necessary.
Questions can be directed to Danette Myers at 928-753-4505 or lions@kingmanlions.org, and Mari Peterson at 602-459-2510 or mari@kingmanlions.org.
Information provided by the Kingman Mohave Lions Club
