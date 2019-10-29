Motorcycle flagged as stolen during traffic stop
KINGMAN – Mohave County Sheriff’s Office says its deputies arrested Murry John Olsen, 37 of Fort Mohave, after the motorcycle he was operating came back as stolen out of Utah.
On Oct. 18, deputies observed a purple motorcycle driving on Highway 95 and that the rider was not wearing eye protection.
A traffic stop was initiated and the rider pulled into an alleyway in the 5500 block of Highway 95.
Deputies made contact with the rider, identified as Olsen, who could not produce his driver’s license or tell deputies his name. Deputies advised Olsen he would be arrested for failure to identify and began to detain him, at which time law enforcement says Olsen advised deputies he had “meth” on his person. Deputies conducted a pat search and reportedly located a baggie with one gram of methamphetamine, another baggie with one gram of marijuana, syringes, a pipe, and other drug paraphernalia.
Information provided by Kingman Police Department.
.
A records check of the motorcycle’s license plate came back stolen out of Price, Utah. When asked, Olsen advised he had been working on the bike for a friend, but would not say who his friend was. Murry John Olsen was arrested on felony charges of theft of means of transportation, marijuana possession, dangerous drug possession, drug paraphernalia possession, all felonies, and a misdemeanor arrest warrant. He was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention facility without incident.
Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office
