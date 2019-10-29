OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Oct. 30
Weather  76.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Motorcycle flagged as stolen during traffic stop

Originally Published: October 29, 2019 7:07 p.m.

KINGMAN – Mohave County Sheriff’s Office says its deputies arrested Murry John Olsen, 37 of Fort Mohave, after the motorcycle he was operating came back as stolen out of Utah.

On Oct. 18, deputies observed a purple motorcycle driving on Highway 95 and that the rider was not wearing eye protection.

A traffic stop was initiated and the rider pulled into an alleyway in the 5500 block of Highway 95.

Deputies made contact with the rider, identified as Olsen, who could not produce his driver’s license or tell deputies his name. Deputies advised Olsen he would be arrested for failure to identify and began to detain him, at which time law enforcement says Olsen advised deputies he had “meth” on his person. Deputies conducted a pat search and reportedly located a baggie with one gram of methamphetamine, another baggie with one gram of marijuana, syringes, a pipe, and other drug paraphernalia.

Information provided by Kingman Police Department.

.

A records check of the motorcycle’s license plate came back stolen out of Price, Utah. When asked, Olsen advised he had been working on the bike for a friend, but would not say who his friend was. Murry John Olsen was arrested on felony charges of theft of means of transportation, marijuana possession, dangerous drug possession, drug paraphernalia possession, all felonies, and a misdemeanor arrest warrant. He was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention facility without incident.

Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Mohave 911 | Oct. 22, 2018
Mohave 911 | Oct 28, 2019
Bullhead City woman arrested for shoplifting
Four arrested for dangerous drugs, paraphernalia
Mohave 911 | June 10, 2019

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News