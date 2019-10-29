Obituary | Evelyn May Slavik

Evelyn May Slavik had a peaceful passing on Friday Oct. 18, 2019, at her daughter’s home in Sedona, Arizona. Her loving family circle fondly remembers Evelyn’s spunk, tenacity, creativity, and devotion. She proudly celebrated her 95th birthday on Aug. 1 this year. Born in San Diego to Dorothy and Carl Clark, she worked at several jobs, finally taking an early retirement in 1980 from Sharp Hospital. She then moved to Kingman, Arizona, where she was active with KOPS. She achieved KOPS status and was delighted to enter the KOPS circle of light. She loved to crochet and quilt. She was always up for a road trip, whether for a day or an extended camping tour. She did her most adventurous travel with her last husband, Ralph, hiking the Grand Canyon and taking several river rafting and canoeing trips. She and Ralph relocated to Cottonwood in 2013. When asked, Evelyn would be quick to respond that she had outlived four husbands: Harold S. Gearhart, Paul O. Dunn Sr., Boyd Farrell and Ralph Slavik. She was preceded in death by her son Robert Gearhart. She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Gearhart Heimer (David Fischer); and son, Paul O. Dunn Jr. (Nancy). Evelyn embraced six grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and five great-great grandchildren with one more on the way! She unhesitatingly welcomed and loved all the extended family her marriages brought. The family is grateful to Hospice Compassus and all the friends who gave us care and support throughout her last journey.

A graveside service will be held at Sedona Cemetery in Sedona on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 at 1 p.m.

