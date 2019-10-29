OFFERS
Tue, Oct. 29
Prep Roundup: Vols, Lady Vols take 2nd at Ray Gomez Invite

Lee Williams junior Cade Cantrell finished fifth on Saturday at the Ray Gomez Invitational in Bullhead City. (Daily Miner file photo)

By Beau Bearden | KDMinerSports
Originally Published: October 29, 2019 5:07 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School cross country team was without a number of runners due to the ACT test, but that didn’t stop the Vols and Lady Vols from taking second at the Ray Gomez Invitational in Bullhead City.

Vols sophomore Elijah Davis finished second at 17:07.72, followed by teammate Cade Cantrell in fifth (17:38.11) and Hunter Serrano in seventh (18:02.01).

“Cade Cantrell ran 31 seconds faster than he has all season and even bested his season best from last year,” said Lee Williams head coach Joan Abraham. “Elijah Davis ran 45 seconds faster than his previous best this season.”

Jacob Peterson was the next Vols finisher in 14th at 18:29.46, followed by the Kingman High trio of Xavier Rodriguez, Jacob Hamblen and Jack Snow in 15th, 23rd and 25th, respectively.

Tyler Davison was the top Kingman Academy finisher in 33rd.

Meanwhile, Lady Vols freshman Katalina Robinson ran a 22:00.95 for third, while Academy’s Sara Bredenkamp finished fifth at 22:06.23.

The Lady Bulldogs had the next two finishers as Lily Smith was sixth (23:07.19) and Tatum Rader was eighth at 25:00.04.

Lee Williams’ Tiana Davis took ninth (25:05.90) and teammate Aubrey Damron was 10th at 25:18.97.

All three local squads are back in action at 4 p.m. today at Lake Havasu High School and then prepare for the Division III, Section III Sectional Meet at noon Thursday, Nov. 7 at Cesar Chavez Park in Phoenix.

Swim

The Kingman Academy High School swim team traveled to Horizon High School over the weekend and competed in back-to-back meets.

During Friday’s meet, Academy’s James Scholl was first in the 100-yard backstroke at 1:08.56, while Jared Fast Horse swam a 1:24.55 for second in the 100 breaststroke. Kaden Bean led the Tigers in the 50 freestyle with a fourth-place finish (25.73), followed by Kyle Sena in fifth at 26.20.

Academy was second in the 200 medley relay at 2:02.51 and also finished second in the 400 freestyle relay at 4:02.13.

The Lady Tigers were second in the 200 medley relay at 2:49.41.

Academy’s Kalea Luan notched a second-place finish in the 100 freestyle at 1:04.86, while Katie Niskanen swam a 1:15.80 for fourth place.

Margret Scholl took second in the 100 backstroke at 1:22.21, while Callie Wright finished fifth in the 50 freestyle at 34.48.

Academy was back in the pool Saturday for the Green & Gold Invite and Bean led the way with a sixth-place finish in the 50 freestyle at 25.18.

The Tigers were also sixth in the 200 medley relay (2:07.66) and 200 freestyle relay (1:47.78).

The Lady Tigers added a sixth-place finish in the 200 freestyle relay at 2:10.83.

Academy joins Lee Williams and Kingman at the Colorado River Swim Championships on Friday.

