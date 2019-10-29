OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Oct. 30
Rants and Raves | Oct. 30, 2019

Originally Published: October 29, 2019 7:05 p.m.

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline.

School bond – Kudos to Larry Kersich for expressing my own sentiments exactly. The public education system is a disaster, and its time for something different besides throwing good money after bad. We don’t even have enough qualified teachers. Vote no for change.

Column: MCC President Klippenstein committed to improving lives, community – MCC, Mohave County’s source of intellectual capital, raises our taxes every year by 2%, and just authorized up to $95,000 for an external strategic planning team because they evidently aren’t capable of doing it themselves. Taxpayers need to rethink this.

Can you afford a new school bond – We could have afforded a lot of things for our schools if the state of Arizona did not take a lot of education budget money and spend it on lawmakers’ pet projects.

On energy issues, remember forgotten America – Here’s hoping he (Trump) does the right thing. The swamp has been drained but reconstituted with a fresh supply of worse swamp creatures.

Is Putin the new King of the Middle East? – Yes. Why shouldn’t he be? Has he not received the stamp of approval from Trump?

Tricks, treats, fun abound – Not very long ago we celebrated Christmas, the birth of Jesus Christ, a Savior who came to save, heal, deliver. We’ve now thrown the manger off the courthouse lawn and we are about to celebrate a day of death worldwide whose roots come from Satan. It shows!

