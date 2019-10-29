Supervisors mull Second Amendment county resolution

KINGMAN – Mohave County Supervisors are discussing a resolution to declare Mohave County a “Second Amendment Sanctuary County.”

The board will meet at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 4, in the County Administrative Building at 700 W. Beale St.

In August, the board adopted a resolution, supporting the City of Needles, California, in declaring their city a “Second Amendment Sanctuary City.”

The item was submitted by Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Hildy Angius of District 2.

In a memo attached to the agenda item, the establishment of a “Sanctuary County,” perceived as a movement for local jurisdictions to implement nationwide.

“Discussions with Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster, have also indicated that law enforcement is in support of this movement,” the memo reads.

To be sure the supervisors get informed on the subject, the proposed resolution has an over 30-page long attachment, including the 2010/2013 Alaska law, which declared certain firearms and accessories exempt from federal regulation, and made it unlawful for any state assets to go toward the enforcement of federal gun laws – an act of de facto nullification.

This document is followed by some recent media clips that warn against new federal restrictions, such as the “red flag” law that would permit police or family members to petition to order the temporary removal of firearms from a person that presents a danger to others or themselves.

The U.S. Constitution adopted the Second Amendment in 1791 as part of the Bill of Rights, protecting the inalienable and individual right of the people to keep and bear arms.