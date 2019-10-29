Victims and suspect identified in Williams murders
WILLIAMS, Ariz. - The victims of a homicide in the Red Lake area of Williams have been identified by the Coconino County Sheriff's Office. Elaine Fann, 70, and her sister, Vivian Scheuerman, 65, were found dead in their home Oct. 27. The two victims lived at Fann’s residence on Pine Street in the Red Lake area of Williams. Both victims had been shot and likely died as a result of those injuries. Autopsies are to be performed by the Coconino County Medical Examiners Office.
The suspect is identified as Gustavo Espino, 60. Espino also lived on the property and is believed to be the boyfriend and business partner or employee of Fann. Espino was booked into the Coconino County Detention Facility on two counts of murder and is being held on $2 million bond. Detectives are continuing the investigation into both deaths.
- They like it fast: Meet the competitors of the Route 66 Kingman Street Drags
- Route 66 Kingman Street Drags slated for Friday through Sunday
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 22, 2019
- Drone Footage: Thousands descended on city for the Route 66 Street Drags last weekend
- Cold weather on its way to Kingman area
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Bullhead City woman arrested on DUI charges in Kingman
- Truck driver allegedly driving wrong-way on I-40 is shot by Arizona State Trooper
- Gerarda Hamodey declares candidacy for Mohave County District 1 Supervisor
- KPD says man admits to Sunday morning stabbing
- Trumpstock fails to draw a big crowd after being moved to Golden Valley
- Amtrak could cut Southwest Chief, ending passenger service to Kingman
- Proposed highway from Nogales to Kingman draws foes
- Property tax bills catch homeowners off guard
- They like it fast: Meet the competitors of the Route 66 Kingman Street Drags
- Update: Charges dismissed against KUSD teacher arrested for sexual conduct with a minor
- Trumpstock is being relocated to Golden Valley
- B-17 bomber lands in town for AirFest
- NACFD firefighter arrested on suspicion of producing, possession of dangerous drugs
- Missing Kingmanite Bruce Downey found deceased
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: