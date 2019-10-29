Victims and suspect identified in Williams murders

WILLIAMS, Ariz. - The victims of a homicide in the Red Lake area of Williams have been identified by the Coconino County Sheriff's Office. Elaine Fann, 70, and her sister, Vivian Scheuerman, 65, were found dead in their home Oct. 27. The two victims lived at Fann’s residence on Pine Street in the Red Lake area of Williams. Both victims had been shot and likely died as a result of those injuries. Autopsies are to be performed by the Coconino County Medical Examiners Office.

The suspect is identified as Gustavo Espino, 60. Espino also lived on the property and is believed to be the boyfriend and business partner or employee of Fann. Espino was booked into the Coconino County Detention Facility on two counts of murder and is being held on $2 million bond. Detectives are continuing the investigation into both deaths.