$35 million school bond on Nov. 5 ballot

KINGMAN – Voters in the Kingman Unified School District will vote, Tuesday, Nov. 5, on a proposed $35 million school bond. KUSD’s Governing Board has slated the special election for the bond that would help bring Palo Christi school back into a fully functioning building, update HVAC units, add a digital entry system, purchase 10 new buses and renovate La Senita school.

“KUSD was part of the recession and the state has taken $17 million over the last eight years out of our budget and basically because of that we are behind in several areas,” explained Ahron Sherman, KUSD finance director in a Sept. 3 Daily Miner article.

From the bond, $17 million would go toward the refurbishment of Palo Christi and $1 million would be for refurbishment of La Senita. Another $14 million would go to HVAC upgrades throughout the district, while $2 million would be spent for the key fob system and $1 million for 10 new buses.

Of the $1 million La Senita would receive, $500,000 would go toward maintenance-related items and the other half for technology needs, Sherman said.

The key fob system would provide extra school security. The system would be installed in perimeter doors and hallway entry doors.

“This helps the district in many ways. Most importantly, it increases school safety by giving schools and the district more instant control of who goes in and out,” Sherman said in a previous Daily Miner article.

“This helps the district get closer to a reality where none of the buses in the fleet are over 15 years old,” Sherman said. “We have several years to get us in that position, but bond assistance here fast forwards the process and puts us in a nice position in 2025.”

The bond would go toward HVAC renovations at three schools, Kingman Middle School, Manzanita and La Senita, which would change from a two-pipe system to a four-pipe system. A four-pipe system can run heating and cooling at the same time, whereas a two-pipe you can only do one at a time.

If the bond is approved the tax-impact would be about $56.41 a year on a $100,000 home.