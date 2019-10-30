Havasu National Wildlife Refuge could get visitor center

LAKE HAVASU CITY – Although there is currently no funding available, local U.S. Fish and Wildlife officials are starting to look into getting a visitor center for the Havasu National Wildlife Refuge with an eye on Mesquite Bay as the most likely location.

The Refuge stretches from Needles, California and Mohave Valley south to Lake Havasu City along the Colorado River, but Manager Richard Meyers said that there are currently no visitor centers anywhere on the 17,801 acres of wilderness.

“Havasu has 2.5 million visitors annually and we have no visitor center,” Meyer said. “There is a desperate need for it.”

The visitor center would serve both Lake Havasu and Bill Williams River National Wildlife Refuge to the south. Meyers said both designated wilderness areas operate under the same umbrella. Bill Williams already has a visitor center which is located about 17 miles south of Lake Havasu City along SR 95.

At this point, Meyers said The Refuge is trying to be proactive about making plans rather than waiting for funding to become available. Right now he said they are mostly looking for public input on the proposal.

“In November we are going to meet with local stakeholders and assess the need – that we do want to put in a visitor center – and the location still has to be determined. But (Mesquite Bay) is the preferred location for The Refuge,” he said.

Meyers said stakeholders include Lake Havasu City, BLM, Arizona Game and Fish, Havasu Marine Association, possibly ASU, and others.

“Just anybody who does business with us that has any interest in visitors,” he said.

Meyers said Mesquite Bay, which marks the southern most part of The Refuge, seems to be an ideal location for the center due to its relatively central location between the two wildlife refuges.

“Law enforcement patrols both of those, so it is logical to put something in the middle. And the vast majority of our staff live in Lake Havasu City,” Meyers said. “We are looking for a central location for our staff to be housed in, but also to have a main contact point for visitors to the Refuge. The majority of them are coming from Havasu.”

The visitor center is still in its early stages however, and without a solid funding source there is no set timeline for the project.

“We are being proactive,” Meyers said. “We know that there is a need, so figuring out the details is what we are striving to do over the next year. We want to have it all packaged and prepared if funding comes down from the Department of Interior for that kind of stuff. Especially if an infrastructure bill ever gets through Congress it would be all ready to go.”