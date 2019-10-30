OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Oct. 31
Weather  76.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Horoscopes | Oct. 31, 2019

Originally Published: October 30, 2019 7:35 p.m.

Birthdays: Justin Chatwin, 37; Mike O’Malley, 53; Dermot Mulroney, 56; Brian Doyle-Murray, 74.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You are overdue for a change. Stop fretting; gather information and look with optimism toward a bright new future.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Set your plans in motion, and stick to the budget you set aside for the changes you want to make. A proposal looks promising.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Question anyone who tries to take advantage of you or uses you to get ahead. It’s up to you to look out for your interests.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Consider what brings you the most joy. If that includes other people, be the one to organize and put plans in motion.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Keep moving forward. Today is about completion, stamina, expanding your horizons and staying out of trouble. Don’t feel you have to follow someone’s lead.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Settle into what feels right. A change of environment will do you a world of good.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Visit someone you haven’t seen for some time. Getting out and sharing information or observing how someone lives or deals with situations will be enlightening and offer insight into your situation.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Talk to someone you trust. Discipline, coupled with creativity and imagination, will lead to something new and exciting.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): If you let your emotions take over, you will end up doing or saying something you may regret. Someone is likely to use unorthodox means to make you feel self-conscious.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Strive for equality, and surround yourself with people who bring out the best in you. A unique concept will inspire you, but be sure to inject your modifications to offset excess.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You are best to handle situations personally. Don’t let the past taint what you are trying to accomplish now.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Someone who has a track record and an interest in what you are doing will offer a valid suggestion. Contracts and a change in the way you earn or handle your cash are favored.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Horoscopes | October 31st, 2018
Horoscopes for Oct. 31, 2016
Horoscopes | Oct. 31
Horoscopes for Sept. 21, 2016
Horoscope | September 21, 2017

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News