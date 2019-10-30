Horoscopes | Oct. 31, 2019

Birthdays: Justin Chatwin, 37; Mike O’Malley, 53; Dermot Mulroney, 56; Brian Doyle-Murray, 74.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You are overdue for a change. Stop fretting; gather information and look with optimism toward a bright new future.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Set your plans in motion, and stick to the budget you set aside for the changes you want to make. A proposal looks promising.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Question anyone who tries to take advantage of you or uses you to get ahead. It’s up to you to look out for your interests.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Consider what brings you the most joy. If that includes other people, be the one to organize and put plans in motion.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Keep moving forward. Today is about completion, stamina, expanding your horizons and staying out of trouble. Don’t feel you have to follow someone’s lead.



VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Settle into what feels right. A change of environment will do you a world of good.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Visit someone you haven’t seen for some time. Getting out and sharing information or observing how someone lives or deals with situations will be enlightening and offer insight into your situation.



SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Talk to someone you trust. Discipline, coupled with creativity and imagination, will lead to something new and exciting.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): If you let your emotions take over, you will end up doing or saying something you may regret. Someone is likely to use unorthodox means to make you feel self-conscious.



CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Strive for equality, and surround yourself with people who bring out the best in you. A unique concept will inspire you, but be sure to inject your modifications to offset excess.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You are best to handle situations personally. Don’t let the past taint what you are trying to accomplish now.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Someone who has a track record and an interest in what you are doing will offer a valid suggestion. Contracts and a change in the way you earn or handle your cash are favored.