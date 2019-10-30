Kingman could see break from freezing nighttime temperatures
KINGMAN – The National Weather Service forecasts that Kingman has but one more night of frigid temperatures ahead, Thursday, Oct. 31, before evening temperatures return to the 40s for the remainder of the week.
Nighttime temperatures have dipped into the low 30s and even 20s this week. Paired with no shortage of wind, the Kingman community has been bundled up on the way to and from work.
Thursday has a forecast high near 65 degrees, and wind gusts as high as 20 mph. Come sundown, the temperature will drop to around 34.
But Friday, Nov. 1 will see a high near 71 degrees with winds only around 7 mph. Kingman will avoid 30-degree temperatures at night, as NWS forecasts a low of 40.
That pattern will continue for the remainder of the week. Saturday, Nov. 2 is expected to have a high near 73 degrees and a low around 41 at night. Sunday will be sunny with a high near 75 and again a low around 41 degrees.
Information provided by the National Weather Service
- They like it fast: Meet the competitors of the Route 66 Kingman Street Drags
- From bygone eras: Havasu couple amasses treasured collection of curios
- Drone Footage: Thousands descended on city for the Route 66 Street Drags last weekend
- Route 66 Kingman Street Drags slated for Friday through Sunday
- Cold weather on its way to Kingman area
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 22, 2019
- Truck driver allegedly driving wrong-way on I-40 is shot by Arizona State Trooper
- Kingman reflects after high-velocity, high-volume weekend street drags
- Bullhead City woman arrested on DUI charges in Kingman
- Trumpstock fails to draw a big crowd after being moved to Golden Valley
- Amtrak could cut Southwest Chief, ending passenger service to Kingman
- Proposed highway from Nogales to Kingman draws foes
- Property tax bills catch homeowners off guard
- They like it fast: Meet the competitors of the Route 66 Kingman Street Drags
- Update: Charges dismissed against KUSD teacher arrested for sexual conduct with a minor
- Trumpstock is being relocated to Golden Valley
- B-17 bomber lands in town for AirFest
- NACFD firefighter arrested on suspicion of producing, possession of dangerous drugs
- Missing Kingmanite Bruce Downey found deceased
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: