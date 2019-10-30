OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Oct. 30
Weather  76.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman could see break from freezing nighttime temperatures

Milder weather means an extended hiking season. The desert is in bloom on Monolith Garden Trail at Metwell Drive. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Daily Miner)

Milder weather means an extended hiking season. The desert is in bloom on Monolith Garden Trail at Metwell Drive. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Daily Miner)

By Travis Rains
Originally Published: October 30, 2019 1:19 p.m.

KINGMAN – The National Weather Service forecasts that Kingman has but one more night of frigid temperatures ahead, Thursday, Oct. 31, before evening temperatures return to the 40s for the remainder of the week.

Nighttime temperatures have dipped into the low 30s and even 20s this week. Paired with no shortage of wind, the Kingman community has been bundled up on the way to and from work.

Thursday has a forecast high near 65 degrees, and wind gusts as high as 20 mph. Come sundown, the temperature will drop to around 34.

But Friday, Nov. 1 will see a high near 71 degrees with winds only around 7 mph. Kingman will avoid 30-degree temperatures at night, as NWS forecasts a low of 40.

That pattern will continue for the remainder of the week. Saturday, Nov. 2 is expected to have a high near 73 degrees and a low around 41 at night. Sunday will be sunny with a high near 75 and again a low around 41 degrees.

Information provided by the National Weather Service

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

National Weather Service forecasts cooler temperatures this week
Small chance of storms Wednesday
Temperatures to exceed 100 degrees in Kingman
Hualapais could see Christmas Day snow
Clear skies, temperatures under 100 this weekend

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News