Kingman could see break from freezing nighttime temperatures

KINGMAN – The National Weather Service forecasts that Kingman has but one more night of frigid temperatures ahead, Thursday, Oct. 31, before evening temperatures return to the 40s for the remainder of the week.

Nighttime temperatures have dipped into the low 30s and even 20s this week. Paired with no shortage of wind, the Kingman community has been bundled up on the way to and from work.

Thursday has a forecast high near 65 degrees, and wind gusts as high as 20 mph. Come sundown, the temperature will drop to around 34.

But Friday, Nov. 1 will see a high near 71 degrees with winds only around 7 mph. Kingman will avoid 30-degree temperatures at night, as NWS forecasts a low of 40.

That pattern will continue for the remainder of the week. Saturday, Nov. 2 is expected to have a high near 73 degrees and a low around 41 at night. Sunday will be sunny with a high near 75 and again a low around 41 degrees.

Information provided by the National Weather Service