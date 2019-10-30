Letter | Having drags in Kingman worth it

Having the drags in Kingman was one of the highlights for this city. I can’t tell you how many people were so happy the drags went down, and can hardly wait until next year. Even better the races were on Route 66.

Unfortunately, we always have those complainers.

The people that don’t like to see any changes, the people who have their same route they take all the time to the store, etc., and when there is a change in their route, their world comes to an end, just as it did for Sherrie Keefe from Golden Valley.

First of all, Sherrie, if you were more observant as to what was going on around you, you would have known about the races.

The advertisement for the drags had been going on for a while. I guess I can’t quite understand how people out of state knew of the races, and Sherrie living a few miles out of city of Kingman not know of it.

If you had been more aware you would have known just get on I-40 and get off at Andy Devine. It would have dropped you off right by your drugstore.

As far as it been chaos for Sherrie, don’t know what city she was in, but it wasn’t Kingman. I was in the area same time as she was on Friday.

There was no problem with the traffic. The volunteers were there directing traffic letting you know what direction you had to go in.

If you followed the detour signs, it took you around and past the drag strip and back out onto Andy Devine.

Sorry to hear Sherrie thinks the races were stupid!

No Sherrie, they were not. If you’re not into cars, then you would not understand.

Since I moved to Kingman, this last weekend was the first time I saw hotels on Andy Devine filled up. Restaurants were very busy. So, kudos to the team that put this event on. There are a lot of us out there hoping you will make this a yearly event! Overall it was a very clean and courteous event. Thank You Kingman and Promoters!