Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Oct. 31
Weather  76.0° weather icon
Letter | Street drags were the best thing in years

Bob Sodaro, Kingman
Originally Published: October 30, 2019 7:06 p.m.

The Route 66 Kingman Street Drags were the best thing that came to Kingman in years.

There is not a lot of things to do in Kingman and a few little street closures were worth it. I am 77 years old and it was a great show. Some people need to know what is going on in their town or stay home in their flower garden. Need more of those street drags.

Good job!





























































They like it fast: Meet the competitors of the Route 66 Kingman Street Drags
Route 66 Street Drags return, volunteers needed
Kingman reflects after high-velocity, high-volume weekend street drags
Route 66 Kingman Street Drags slated for Friday through Sunday
Letter: We've let great events slip away

