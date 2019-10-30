Letter | Street drags were the best thing in years
Bob Sodaro, Kingman
Originally Published: October 30, 2019 7:06 p.m.
The Route 66 Kingman Street Drags were the best thing that came to Kingman in years.
There is not a lot of things to do in Kingman and a few little street closures were worth it. I am 77 years old and it was a great show. Some people need to know what is going on in their town or stay home in their flower garden. Need more of those street drags.
Good job!
