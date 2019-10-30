OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Oct. 30
Weather  76.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Local resident celebrates her 103rd birthday

“Jeanette” Jakubowski puts on a smile Wednesday afternoon during her 103rd birthday celebration at the Lingenfelter Center. (Photo by Beau Bearden/Daily Miner)

“Jeanette” Jakubowski puts on a smile Wednesday afternoon during her 103rd birthday celebration at the Lingenfelter Center. (Photo by Beau Bearden/Daily Miner)

mugshot photo
By Beau Bearden | KDMinerSports
Originally Published: October 30, 2019 4:35 p.m.

Marie “Jeanette” Jakubowski was all smiles Wednesday, Oct. 30 as she celebrated her 103rd birthday at the Lingenfelter Center, 1099 Sunrise Ave.

“Jeanette is a spirited resident that gives special meaning to all that we do by bringing smiles to our faces on a daily basis,” said Stephanie Cobanovich, Lingenfelter Center assistant administrator. “It is not every day we get the privilege of caring for a resident that is 103 years old in our facility... It was heartwarming to see the smile on her face and the interactions between Jeanette, the firefighters and fire academy students. Our staff was truly touched by the encounter.”

photo

Kingman firefighters and fire academy students helped "Jeanette" celebrate her 103rd birthday on Wednesday afternoon at the Lingenfelter Center. (Photo by Beau Bearden/Daily Miner)

Jakubowski was born in Bronson, Michigan and has a daughter and five grandchildren. She enjoys crocheting and knitting and her family would say, “She curses like a sailor.”

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Resident celebrates 103 years of life
80th Birthday: Jeanette McLean
In Memory Of: Mildred C. Meins
Lingenfelter Center to sponsor race for Alzheimer's
Veterans Day Parade Friday at Lingenfelter Center

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News