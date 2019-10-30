Local resident celebrates her 103rd birthday
Marie “Jeanette” Jakubowski was all smiles Wednesday, Oct. 30 as she celebrated her 103rd birthday at the Lingenfelter Center, 1099 Sunrise Ave.
“Jeanette is a spirited resident that gives special meaning to all that we do by bringing smiles to our faces on a daily basis,” said Stephanie Cobanovich, Lingenfelter Center assistant administrator. “It is not every day we get the privilege of caring for a resident that is 103 years old in our facility... It was heartwarming to see the smile on her face and the interactions between Jeanette, the firefighters and fire academy students. Our staff was truly touched by the encounter.”
Jakubowski was born in Bronson, Michigan and has a daughter and five grandchildren. She enjoys crocheting and knitting and her family would say, “She curses like a sailor.”
- They like it fast: Meet the competitors of the Route 66 Kingman Street Drags
- From bygone eras: Havasu couple amasses treasured collection of curios
- Drone Footage: Thousands descended on city for the Route 66 Street Drags last weekend
- Route 66 Kingman Street Drags slated for Friday through Sunday
- Cold weather on its way to Kingman area
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 22, 2019
- Truck driver allegedly driving wrong-way on I-40 is shot by Arizona State Trooper
- Kingman reflects after high-velocity, high-volume weekend street drags
- Bullhead City woman arrested on DUI charges in Kingman
- Trumpstock fails to draw a big crowd after being moved to Golden Valley
- Amtrak could cut Southwest Chief, ending passenger service to Kingman
- Proposed highway from Nogales to Kingman draws foes
- Property tax bills catch homeowners off guard
- They like it fast: Meet the competitors of the Route 66 Kingman Street Drags
- Update: Charges dismissed against KUSD teacher arrested for sexual conduct with a minor
- Trumpstock is being relocated to Golden Valley
- B-17 bomber lands in town for AirFest
- NACFD firefighter arrested on suspicion of producing, possession of dangerous drugs
- Missing Kingmanite Bruce Downey found deceased
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: