Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Oct. 30
76.0°
MCSO plans Halloween DUI enforcement

Originally Published: October 30, 2019 2:51 p.m.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting DUI enforcement throughout Mohave County on Halloween night.

If you chose to drink, please don't drive. Instead, designate a sober driver or use a ride-share service. Anyone arrested for DUI will go to jail and their vehicle will be impounded. The average cost of a DUI offense is close to $10,000 (fines, court fees, vehicle impound, insurance rates, etc...)The penalties for impaired driving in Arizona are severe and include mandatory jail time, thousands of dollars in fines and court fees, suspension of driving license or privilege to drive, vehicle impoundment for 30 days and other expenses. If you suspect an impaired driver is on the road, please contact local law enforcement.

Help protect trick-or-treaters by following these driving safety tips on Halloween. Drive slowly, and don’t pass stopped vehicles; the driver might be dropping off children. Avoid distractions by waiting until you’ve stopped at your destination to call or text. Watch for children darting into the street. Kids could potentially cross the street anywhere, and most young pedestrian deaths happen at spots other than intersections. Communicate with other drivers and always use your turn signals. If you have to pull over to drop off or pick up your kids, turn on your hazard lights.

When it comes to keeping your own trick-or-treaters safe, teach them how to safely cross streets. They should look both ways and cross only at corners and crosswalks. Give them flashlights and glow sticks, and/or use reflective tape on their costumes, so drivers can see them. Better yet, join the MCSO at the second annual Candy Crawl, held at the Sheriff’s Office in Kingman, 600 W. Beale Street and enjoy a safe, fun environment for your little goblins and ghouls.

