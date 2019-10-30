Mohave County board to vote on opioid litigation

KINGMAN – Mohave County is moving forward with the opioid litigation, a part of the National Prescription Opiate Litigation, a multijurisdictional suit that was filed in the U.S. District Court for northern Ohio in 2017.

At 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 4, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors will vote on whether the county is to remain or withdraw from a “negotiation class” that includes the cities, towns, and municipalities to make a settlement easier to obtain.

The meeting will take place at the County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St. County Attorney Ryan Esplin and his office recommended the county continue to negotiate.



Back in October 2018, the county hired the Phoenix law firm. Rohrback Keller to represent it against opioid manufactures.

Since that time, the case was transferred to the multijurisdictional opioid litigation in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio.

The court just certified a class action suit in the litigation and a voluntary “negotiation class” that includes the cities, towns, and municipalities.

It also includes all counties and cities, whether they have filed a lawsuit or not.

“The purpose of the ‘negotiation class’ is to make a settlement easier to obtain, and to facilitate class members’ approval or rejection of proposed settlements,” according to a memo attached to this agenda item.

In case the supervisors would like to withdraw from the negotiation class, their deadline is Nov. 22.

Of nearly 2,400 suspected opioid overdose deaths in Arizona from June 2017 to October 2018, 369 were in Mohave County, the lawsuit argues.

In 2016, the county had more opioid prescriptions than people, with 127.5 prescriptions for every 100 residents, which the lawsuit says is the highest rate in Arizona and twice the national average.