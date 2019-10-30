OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Oct. 31
Weather  76.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Mohave County board to vote on opioid litigation

At 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 4, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors will vote on whether the county is to remain or withdraw from a “negotiation class” that includes the cities, towns, and municipalities to make a settlement easier to obtain.

At 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 4, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors will vote on whether the county is to remain or withdraw from a “negotiation class” that includes the cities, towns, and municipalities to make a settlement easier to obtain.

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: October 30, 2019 6:40 p.m.

KINGMAN – Mohave County is moving forward with the opioid litigation, a part of the National Prescription Opiate Litigation, a multijurisdictional suit that was filed in the U.S. District Court for northern Ohio in 2017.

At 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 4, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors will vote on whether the county is to remain or withdraw from a “negotiation class” that includes the cities, towns, and municipalities to make a settlement easier to obtain.

The meeting will take place at the County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St. County Attorney Ryan Esplin and his office recommended the county continue to negotiate.

Back in October 2018, the county hired the Phoenix law firm. Rohrback Keller to represent it against opioid manufactures.

Since that time, the case was transferred to the multijurisdictional opioid litigation in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio.

The court just certified a class action suit in the litigation and a voluntary “negotiation class” that includes the cities, towns, and municipalities.

It also includes all counties and cities, whether they have filed a lawsuit or not.

“The purpose of the ‘negotiation class’ is to make a settlement easier to obtain, and to facilitate class members’ approval or rejection of proposed settlements,” according to a memo attached to this agenda item.

In case the supervisors would like to withdraw from the negotiation class, their deadline is Nov. 22.

Of nearly 2,400 suspected opioid overdose deaths in Arizona from June 2017 to October 2018, 369 were in Mohave County, the lawsuit argues.

In 2016, the county had more opioid prescriptions than people, with 127.5 prescriptions for every 100 residents, which the lawsuit says is the highest rate in Arizona and twice the national average.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Mohave County files suit against opioid companies, prepares to join national litigation
Supervisors say no to joining opioid lawsuit
Supervisors decide to join opioid litigation with conditions on money
Supervisor Angius wants Mohave County to join national opioid litigation
Council takes steps toward joining opioid litigation

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News