OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Oct. 31
Weather  76.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Old Havasu Landing Casino closes this weekend, new one to open Nov. 15

This photo shows the street-side entrance of the new Havasu Landing Resort & Casino. It will open Nov. 15. (Photo by Pam Ashley/Today’s News-Herald)

This photo shows the street-side entrance of the new Havasu Landing Resort & Casino. It will open Nov. 15. (Photo by Pam Ashley/Today’s News-Herald)

Pam Ashley, Today’s News-Herald
Originally Published: October 30, 2019 7:28 p.m.

LAKE HAVASU CITY – Patrons of Havasu Landing Casino will need to take a breather for a few days when the casino closes its doors for good in the wee hours of Saturday morning.

Brian McDonald, vice-chairman of the Chemehuevi Tribe, said the casino will close at 2:30 a.m. Saturday. Farther north along the Lake Havasu shoreline, the newly-built casino will open Nov. 15.

“We’re planning a soft opening for the new casino,” McDonald said. “All next week, we’ll be training our staff to get ready.”

Casino guests who had favorite machines at the “old” casino may see some of those slot machines at the new casino.

“By and large, the popular machines that will be in the new casino have already been moved. The less used ones will either be updated or replaced,” McDonald said. Some slot machines available for play are owned by the casino while other machines are leased.

For opening weekend Nov. 15-16, the new restaurant will be open but all the hotel rooms have been reserved. But it wasn’t early birds that did the reserving.

“The hotel is booked by all the construction crews. They’ll stay in the hotel to work out all the kinks so customers don’t have to suffer through that,” McDonald said.

Until Nov. 15, the Tecopa ferry’s schedule will remain the same.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Havasu Landing Casino opening delayed
2 killed when man drives into casino
Sneak preview of Havasu Balloon Festival action at ASU Havasu set for Thursday
MCC board discusses 40,000-acre parcel in Littlefield-Beaver Dam area
Charges filed against man who crashed into casino

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News