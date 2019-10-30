Old Havasu Landing Casino closes this weekend, new one to open Nov. 15

LAKE HAVASU CITY – Patrons of Havasu Landing Casino will need to take a breather for a few days when the casino closes its doors for good in the wee hours of Saturday morning.

Brian McDonald, vice-chairman of the Chemehuevi Tribe, said the casino will close at 2:30 a.m. Saturday. Farther north along the Lake Havasu shoreline, the newly-built casino will open Nov. 15.

“We’re planning a soft opening for the new casino,” McDonald said. “All next week, we’ll be training our staff to get ready.”

Casino guests who had favorite machines at the “old” casino may see some of those slot machines at the new casino.

“By and large, the popular machines that will be in the new casino have already been moved. The less used ones will either be updated or replaced,” McDonald said. Some slot machines available for play are owned by the casino while other machines are leased.

For opening weekend Nov. 15-16, the new restaurant will be open but all the hotel rooms have been reserved. But it wasn’t early birds that did the reserving.

“The hotel is booked by all the construction crews. They’ll stay in the hotel to work out all the kinks so customers don’t have to suffer through that,” McDonald said.

Until Nov. 15, the Tecopa ferry’s schedule will remain the same.