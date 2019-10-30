Our View: Vote yes on KUSD school bond

Kingman voters can expect to see a $35 million bond measure on the ballot Nov. 5 that supporters say will help repair and even rebuild schools in the district.

KUSD’s Governing Board has slated a special election this year for a $35 million bond that will help bring Palo Christi school back into a fully functioning building, update HVAC units, add a digital entry system, purchase 10 new buses and renovate La Senita school.

We urge you to vote yes.

The bond would also renovate HVAC systems in various schools in the district, with $14 million going toward the upgrades. Some of the HVAC units that need upgraded are in Kingman Middle School, Manzanita and La Senita. Upgrading the HVAC systems would help with energy efficiency and save the district money in the long run.

The 10 buses would cost $1 million. Over the past few years the district has been trying to upgrade its fleet through leases or other funding mechanisms. Recently the district received 11 new buses through the Volkswagen settlement with the state.

The news buses will help improve the fleet by including buses with air conditioning, since there are still older buses that don’t have AC. The goal is for all district buses to be 15 years or less in age.

The digital keyless entry system would allow extra security at the schools. The system would be installed at the entryways, exits and other important doors. The system would cost $2 million. Why is the district asking for the bond? According to the district, the state started reducing capital improvement allocations to schools districts across the state in the 2010-2011 school year.

Capital funds are used for things like construction, building renovations, vehicles and technology upgrades.

The district reductions to date have cost the $17 million in capital funds.

“KUSD was part of the recession and the state has taken $17 million over the last eight years out of our budget and basically because of that we are behind in several areas,” explained Ahron Sherman, KUSD finance director said in a Sept. 3 Daily Miner article.

As a taxpayer, how much would the bond cost me?

The impact on the average homeowner for each $100,000 of assessed valuation is $56.41 a year, or roughly $4.70 a month.

Sherman said the average value of a commercial property in the district is $394,400 so the tax impact on the average business would be $295.68 a year.

Our economy has shown improvement. It has not as much as some would prefer, but there has been improvement nevertheless. School enrollments continue to grow, not shrink. That proves more families are coming here, and they will expect safe, secure schools for their children. The district’s No. 1 priority is Palo Christi. The bond would help renovate Palo Christi into a permanent home for the district’s preschool and contain a small space for a teacher training center. Currently both are housed in La Senita.

Though the bond measure and school district are nonpartisan, a community is judged by many measures. One of the most important, at least to those who look for stability, is the condition of its educational system. And one of the measures of that system is the quality of its facilities.

Let’s move forward and show our pride in our community. Vote yes for Kingman schools.