OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Oct. 30
Weather  76.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Prep Roundup: Lady Tigers take down River Valley on Senior Night

Kingman Academy’s Lynsey Day makes a pass Tuesday night during a 3-1 victory over River Valley. The Lady Tigers conclude the regular season Thursday night at Chino Valley. (Photo by Beau Bearden/Daily Miner)

Kingman Academy’s Lynsey Day makes a pass Tuesday night during a 3-1 victory over River Valley. The Lady Tigers conclude the regular season Thursday night at Chino Valley. (Photo by Beau Bearden/Daily Miner)

mugshot photo
By Beau Bearden | KDMinerSports
Originally Published: October 30, 2019 2:16 p.m.

KINGMAN – It was an emotional night for the seniors on the Kingman Academy High School volleyball team.

Madison Lewis, Gabriela Lobue and Randa Short were honored prior to their final home match and helped the No. 27 ranked Lady Tigers overcome a slow start to tally a 3-1 (19-25, 25-11, 25-9, 25-20) win over River Valley at Betty Rowe Gymnasium.

“There were a lot of jitters,” Lewis said. “For some reason this match seemed so much more special so I wanted to make it the best ever. And that put a lot of pressure, so there were a lot of nerves.”

The trio made sure their home career ended with celebration as the Lady Tigers rallied from an 0-1 hole to win three straight sets. The momentum quickly shifted in Set 2 as Academy jumped out to an 8-0 advantage and never looked back.

“The girls came out flat, thinking they were going to roll over River Valley,” said Lady Tigers head coach Bill McCord. “And River Valley is not that bad; they’ve come a long way. I think they learned that in the first set, got the nerves out and played pretty good after that.”

That was clearly evident by a dominating Set 3 that Academy had little issue winning. It was a closer battle in Set 4, but the Lady Tigers dug deep and finished off the No. 32 ranked Lady Dust Devils (8-9, 5-5 3A West Region).

“It’s nice winning our very last home match,” Lewis said. “It really meant a lot to me. I’ll miss playing home games.”

McCord could tell the emotions were at an all-time high before the match even started. But Academy made sure to focus and finish off their final home match with a victory.

“They were pumped up for Senior Night,” McCord said. “There were a lot of emotions going on because at the beginning there were some tears flying and this and that. But it was OK after that.”

The Lady Tigers (9-7, 7-2 3A West Region) conclude the regular season on the road at 6 p.m. Thursday against No. 35 ranked Chino Valley (5-12, 3-6).

Kingman 3, Wickenburg 1

At KHS, the Lady Bulldogs made sure to end the year on a good note Tuesday night with a 3-1 (21-25, 25-12, 25-9, 25-13) victory over No. 40 ranked Wickenburg.

No. 36 ranked Kingman finished the 2019 season at 4-13, 4-6 in the 3A West Region. It is the Lady Bulldogs’ best record since finishing 7-12 in 2014.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Prep Volleyball: Lady Tigers overcome an off night to defeat River Valley
Prep Volleyball: Lady Tigers use teamwork in sweep of Chino
Prep Volleyball: Lady Tigers fall to No. 2 ranked Northwest Christian
Prep Volleyball: Lady Tigers test their youth in 3-1 win over Kingman High
Prep Volleyball: Lady Tigers make return trip to play-in tournament, but fall to Valley Christian

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News