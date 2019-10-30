Prep Roundup: Lady Tigers take down River Valley on Senior Night

KINGMAN – It was an emotional night for the seniors on the Kingman Academy High School volleyball team.

Madison Lewis, Gabriela Lobue and Randa Short were honored prior to their final home match and helped the No. 27 ranked Lady Tigers overcome a slow start to tally a 3-1 (19-25, 25-11, 25-9, 25-20) win over River Valley at Betty Rowe Gymnasium.

“There were a lot of jitters,” Lewis said. “For some reason this match seemed so much more special so I wanted to make it the best ever. And that put a lot of pressure, so there were a lot of nerves.”

The trio made sure their home career ended with celebration as the Lady Tigers rallied from an 0-1 hole to win three straight sets. The momentum quickly shifted in Set 2 as Academy jumped out to an 8-0 advantage and never looked back.

“The girls came out flat, thinking they were going to roll over River Valley,” said Lady Tigers head coach Bill McCord. “And River Valley is not that bad; they’ve come a long way. I think they learned that in the first set, got the nerves out and played pretty good after that.”

That was clearly evident by a dominating Set 3 that Academy had little issue winning. It was a closer battle in Set 4, but the Lady Tigers dug deep and finished off the No. 32 ranked Lady Dust Devils (8-9, 5-5 3A West Region).

“It’s nice winning our very last home match,” Lewis said. “It really meant a lot to me. I’ll miss playing home games.”

McCord could tell the emotions were at an all-time high before the match even started. But Academy made sure to focus and finish off their final home match with a victory.

“They were pumped up for Senior Night,” McCord said. “There were a lot of emotions going on because at the beginning there were some tears flying and this and that. But it was OK after that.”

The Lady Tigers (9-7, 7-2 3A West Region) conclude the regular season on the road at 6 p.m. Thursday against No. 35 ranked Chino Valley (5-12, 3-6).

Kingman 3, Wickenburg 1

At KHS, the Lady Bulldogs made sure to end the year on a good note Tuesday night with a 3-1 (21-25, 25-12, 25-9, 25-13) victory over No. 40 ranked Wickenburg.

No. 36 ranked Kingman finished the 2019 season at 4-13, 4-6 in the 3A West Region. It is the Lady Bulldogs’ best record since finishing 7-12 in 2014.