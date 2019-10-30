Testimony begins in trial of Jerry Gilligan

KINGMAN – Opening statements in the trial of Jerry Gilligan were delivered Wednesday, Oct. 30, with the state focusing on the “very serious” nature of the alleged crimes and the defense arguing that the matter comes down to the “credibility” of one of the alleged victims.

Before statements were delivered to the jury, there were some adjustments to the charges faced by Gilligan. A number of charges were dropped, bringing the total felony charges faced by the defendant down to 18 from 26. However, all charges originally faced by Gilligan remain, the only difference being a lack of multiple counts for some of the charges.



Gilligan is now charged with five counts of sexual conduct with a minor; two counts of kidnapping; five counts of aggravated assault; one count of sexual exploitation of a minor; four counts of sexual assault; and one count of administration of a dangerous drug to another person.

Jerry Gilligan, 72 of Kingman, was arrested in 2016 on multiple felony charges including multiple counts of sexual conduct with a minor. Those charges have now been amended to 18 counts. Gilligan has pleaded not guilty to all counts.

The investigation into the alleged events began when Gilligan’s wife, 39 at the time, arrived at Kingman Regional Medical Center on Sept. 17, 2016, complaining of battery acid in her eye.

The wife said that over the four previous days, Gilligan restrained her and her son, 11 at the time, and forced them to perform sexual acts on him and on one another, according to the Kingman Police Department. Gilligan is alleged to have videoed and taken pictures of the sex acts, to have beaten his wife and her son with a wooden stick, and more.

Sandra Carr, Gilligan’s attorney, and Jacob Cote for the state began their opening statements shortly after 9:30 a.m., with Cote speaking first.

“This is a very serious but fairly simple case,” Cote said. “The defendant, among many other things, forced his wife and stepson to engage in sexual conduct with each other, and he took a video of it.”

Cote said Gilligan, his wife and the 11-year-old moved to Kingman in 2015.

“In 2015 and 2016 when (the minor) was only 10-and-11 years old, the defendant committed different forms of sexual conduct with a minor … including forcing the (minor) to perform sexual acts on the defendant’s penis, and inserting various objects into (minor’s) anus,” the attorney said.

He said the minor’s mother was unaware that was taking place. Cote said that changed Sept. 14, 2016, when the minor was supposed to be performing the chore of picking up dog feces in the yard. His mother could not find him so she went outside to look.

“She found (him) in the shed. She also found the defendant in the shed,” Cote told the jury. “What she saw was the defendant making (the minor) perform oral sex on the defendant’s penis.”

He said from that point through the next three days, the mother and son were “essentially prisoners in their own home.”

“At various times the defendant had them restricted with various forms of bindings. At times the defendant threatened them with words and instruments, at times the defendant caused different physical injuries to (then-wife) using different instruments,” Cote said. “At times, the two of them were simply in fear of him, and at times during those days, the defendant forced them to engage in sexual acts with himself, and forced them to engage in a sexual act with each other, which he filmed.”

But defense attorney Carr said the case will come down to the credibility of the adult, alleged-victim.

“(She) took advantage of a lonely and vulnerable old man, that would be Jerry Gilligan,” Carr said.

Carr told the jury her client has had a rough life and that he had spent time in prison. Released in 2013, she said be began the task of rebuilding his life. He met the alleged victim, 30 years his junior, in 2014, and the two were married not long after. The new family then moved to Kingman in 2015, at which location and time Gilligan purchased a home, car and motorcycle.

Carr explained Gilligan worked as a truck driver, in addition to mechanical jobs, until a summer 2016 accident made it so he could not work.

Carr said the shed in which Gilligan is alleged to have sexually abused the minor is so small one cannot even stand fully upright while inside. There’s no ventilation, no windows and no air conditioning in the structure in which the alleged acts took place over the course of months, including during “Mohave County summers,” Carr said.

She said the juvenile “not once” had bloody stool, rectal bleeding, or had to go to the doctor. Eventually examined by a nurse trained to look for injuries of sexual abuse, Carr said the nurse “didn’t find a single mark upon that child.”

In speaking to the allegation that the two were held hostage by Gilligan, Carr said the minor went to school Sept. 15, where he had a “regular day” before coming home to the place where such alleged actions took place. She said Gilligan left the house multiple times during that period of time, but that the mother and son did not leave, nor did the latter go for help when eventually unbound.

“(She) alleges that she and (the minor) were both bound with various objects, devices, restraints, duct tape, various ropes and various chains,” Carr said. “You’re going to see almost no injury on their ankles or wrists, nothing that would be what you would expect to see from these kinds of bindings.”

She also made note of what the jury would not see during the trial.

“You’re not going to see a single DNA test or DNA result, there’s no saliva test conducted, there’s no screens conducted, there’s basic measurements that were not taken and there’s basic witnesses that were not contacted,” she said. “And so I believe at the end of all this, you’re going to look at all the evidence, you’re going to look at all the holes in the story, you’re going to find basically you can’t believe (her). There are too many holes in this investigation …”