Alleged sexual assault case sees medical testimony

KINGMAN – Testimony from nurses and other medical personnel who evaluated the then-wife and stepson of Jerry Gilligan, charged with multiple counts of sexual conduct with a minor and more, was delivered during Wednesday’s trial proceedings.

The woman told law enforcement that Gilligan, now 72 and 30 years her senior, had restrained her to her bed using duct tape, ropes and chains on Sept. 17, 2016, some three days after she said she found Gilligan forcing the juvenile to perform sexual acts on him in a shed out back. The entirety of the alleged crimes described in court Wednesday were graphic, and will not be printed by the Kingman Daily Miner.

Gilligan is charged with five counts of sexual conduct with a minor; two counts of kidnapping; five counts of aggravated assault; one count of sexual exploitation of a minor; four counts of sexual assault; and one count of administration of a dangerous drug to another person.

The woman said that at one point as she was restrained, Gilligan used an eye dropper of sorts to inject battery acid into her eyes. She said that while she was in pain, she made the pain seem worse than it really was. Paired with her efforts to gain Gilligan’s trust, she said, the defendant unbound her and took her to the hospital to be evaluated by medical personnel.

Testifying to the hospital visit were a licensed nursing assistant and a registered nurse. The RN told the jury that the woman’s injuries were consistent with those that would result from battery acid. Both of the individuals said the woman seemed scared or anxious while at the hospital with Gilligan.

They said that when the woman would be asked questions, it was Gilligan who would respond. That was until the woman was able to whisper to the nursing assistant to call the police.

The woman said it took her eyes two to three months to fully recover.

Also testifying Wednesday was a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner with Kingman Aid to Abused People. She is the one who looked for sexual assault injuries around five days after the boy, 11, said Gilligan sexually abused his anus.

The nurse said she noticed no injuries to his body. However, she said young people’s bodies heal quickly, and that the results from the examination were not inconsistent with what the boy reported.



She said she saw no evidence that the boy had been bound. She added that there were multiple reasons for why that might be, including the type of material used and how tight, or loose, the bindings were, and the timeframe.

Gilligan’s trial was set to continue at 9:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1.