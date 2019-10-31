OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, Nov. 01
Weather  76.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Horoscopes | Nov. 1, 2019

Originally Published: October 31, 2019 9:58 p.m.

Birthdays: Toni Collette, 47; Jenny McCarthy, 47; Anthony Kiedis, 57; Lyle Lovett, 62.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Mull over what’s unfolding, and offer suggestions and solutions that are reasonable. A friendly nudge will work better than a willful demand.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Consider what excites you, and follow the path that will take you on a journey that will be emotionally and mentally stimulating. Evaluate your relationships, and make adjustments if necessary.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Refuse to let anyone take advantage of you. Find out what you will get in return before you commit to anything that will tie up your time, money or expertise.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Don’t let anyone limit what you can do. If something draws you, follow through until you are satisfied with what you discover. It’s OK to follow your heart and do things your way.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Get out and participate in something that will broaden your scope as well as your connections. You make a better leader than you do a follower.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Sign up for anything that will bring you one step closer to your objective. Someone you meet will have an impact on the way you feel and how you live your life.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Your enthusiasm is what will encourage others to be supportive. A financial situation should be handled with care.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): If you sit and wait for someone else to make the first move, you’ll miss out on a chance to make a transformation that will be enlightening. A partnership looks promising.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Focus on what’s important and what you need to complete. Don’t let anyone mislead or interfere in your business.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): It’s what you accomplish that will count in the end. The best help you can offer others is your insight, not doing the work for them or paying their way.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Slow down and think. Your best effort will come from minding your own business and concentrating on taking care of your responsibilities.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Keep your life simple. Use your wisdom, intelligence and power of persuasion to bring about beneficial changes to your community and the causes you cherish.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Horoscopes | Sept. 1, 2019
Horoscope: June 19, 2017
Horoscopes | Oct. 11, 2019
Horoscopes | July 15, 2019
Horoscopes | August 8, 2019

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News