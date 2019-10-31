Horoscopes | Nov. 1, 2019

Birthdays: Toni Collette, 47; Jenny McCarthy, 47; Anthony Kiedis, 57; Lyle Lovett, 62.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Mull over what’s unfolding, and offer suggestions and solutions that are reasonable. A friendly nudge will work better than a willful demand.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Consider what excites you, and follow the path that will take you on a journey that will be emotionally and mentally stimulating. Evaluate your relationships, and make adjustments if necessary.



GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Refuse to let anyone take advantage of you. Find out what you will get in return before you commit to anything that will tie up your time, money or expertise.



CANCER (June 21-July 22): Don’t let anyone limit what you can do. If something draws you, follow through until you are satisfied with what you discover. It’s OK to follow your heart and do things your way.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Get out and participate in something that will broaden your scope as well as your connections. You make a better leader than you do a follower.



VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Sign up for anything that will bring you one step closer to your objective. Someone you meet will have an impact on the way you feel and how you live your life.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Your enthusiasm is what will encourage others to be supportive. A financial situation should be handled with care.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): If you sit and wait for someone else to make the first move, you’ll miss out on a chance to make a transformation that will be enlightening. A partnership looks promising.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Focus on what’s important and what you need to complete. Don’t let anyone mislead or interfere in your business.



CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): It’s what you accomplish that will count in the end. The best help you can offer others is your insight, not doing the work for them or paying their way.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Slow down and think. Your best effort will come from minding your own business and concentrating on taking care of your responsibilities.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Keep your life simple. Use your wisdom, intelligence and power of persuasion to bring about beneficial changes to your community and the causes you cherish.