Fri, Nov. 01
Kingman Main Street drives ‘holiday spirit’ with Cookie Crawl
Passports available for Dec. 14 event downtown starting Friday

A cookie stand in front of Diana’s Cellar Door Wine Bar, 414 Beale St. This picture comes from the 1st Annual Kingman Cookie Crawl, which took place in 2018. (Photo courtesy of Kingman Main Street)

By Tim Epperson
Originally Published: October 31, 2019 9:09 p.m.

The Kingman 2nd Annual Holiday Cookie Crawl is back! Join holidaygoers for an afternoon of family fun from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 14. Get the kids out of the house and take a holiday stroll through downtown businesses, decked out in their holiday best. Whose cookies and decorations will impress will be determined.

“The idea behind this is to foster the holiday spirit and to drive people into downtown businesses during the Holiday season,” said Cookie Crawl Chair Jasmine Marin.

Celebrate the holidays and support a vibrant downtown Kingman, collecting cookies and drinking hot cocoa while shopping local.

Vote for Best Cookie and Best Decorated Storefront.

Passports for the Cookie Crawl go on sale Friday and are $15 each. Up to two adults may share a passport. A limited number of passports are available so if you want to surprise your loved ones and take the whole family along, act quickly!

Purchase tickets early before they sell out – starting Friday online at Eventbrite, or cash only at West of Third, 224 E. Beale St.

Your journey will start outside Diana’s Cellar Door Wine Bar, 414 Beale St.

From there, let your passport be your guide to collect homemade, delicious cookies courtesy of downtown shops.

Can you collect and eat them all?

Prize drawings for completed passports will happen at the after party at Diana’s Cellar Door, starting at 6 p.m. You do not need to be present to win.

This is a family-friendly event, featuring a few sure special guests.

If tickets have sold out in advance, passports can be purchased (cash only) the day of the event.

Learn more about Kingman Main Street, a nonprofit focused on revitalizing our historic downtown, at www.kingmanmainstreet.com or email at kingmanmainstreet@gmail.com.

For more information on the Cookie Crawl, contact Jasmine Marin at (614) 374 6269.

