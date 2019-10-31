Letters to the Editor | Nov. 1, 2019

Give people what they want

A poll released by the NY Times recently showed that Independent voters are being turned off by some of these far-left positions that the Democratic presidential candidates have proposed.

It’s not a surprise, especially when it comes to things that will change their lives like government-run healthcare. People like being able to pick the insurance that is right for them and to be able to see a doctor of their choosing at a time of their choosing. Healthcare run by our inefficient government would almost surely disrupt that. Democrats have lots of grand ideas. Maybe it’s time they temper them down into what people actually want.

– James Tunnell

Kingman

Street Drags key to city’s success

Like many small towns Kingman has been looking for their “niche”. The heart of Route 66 is an excellent start. But, by adding our own Route 66 Street Drags we may just have found our key to success. Everyone I talked to at the races was extremely happy with the event! I think we have discovered our “niche”. Kudos to the event planners, vendors and all volunteers and participants. Excellent job! Can not wait until next year.

– Greg Henderson

Kingman

Forum to address ‘quality of life’

“River Cities United Way knows that education, health, and financial stability are the building blocks for a strong quality of life for the families in our community. We invite everyone to attend the Mohave County Strong Families Town Hall in Lake Havasu City Saturday, Nov. 2, to discuss challenges faced by children and families and find solutions to help them build resilience and thrive.

You can register at aztownhall.org/events or call the Arizona Town Hall office at (602) 252-9600.

– Debbie Pennington

Lake Havasu