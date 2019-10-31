Museum to host event honoring Porter
Originally Published: October 31, 2019 9:34 p.m.
An evening of memories for William “Bill’’ Porter is scheduled from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Mohave Museum of History and Arts.
The event will be held in the museum auditorium where Porter and his art collections on display will be honored.
Most Read
- They like it fast: Meet the competitors of the Route 66 Kingman Street Drags
- From bygone eras: Havasu couple amasses treasured collection of curios
- Drone Footage: Thousands descended on city for the Route 66 Street Drags last weekend
- Cold weather on its way to Kingman area
- Truck driver allegedly driving wrong-way on I-40 is shot by Arizona State Trooper
- Kingman reflects after high-velocity, high-volume weekend street drags
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Route 66 Kingman Street Drags slated for Friday through Sunday
- Obituary
- Licenses & Permits
- Trumpstock fails to draw a big crowd after being moved to Golden Valley
- Amtrak could cut Southwest Chief, ending passenger service to Kingman
- Proposed highway from Nogales to Kingman draws foes
- Property tax bills catch homeowners off guard
- They like it fast: Meet the competitors of the Route 66 Kingman Street Drags
- Update: Charges dismissed against KUSD teacher arrested for sexual conduct with a minor
- Trumpstock is being relocated to Golden Valley
- B-17 bomber lands in town for AirFest
- NACFD firefighter arrested on suspicion of producing, possession of dangerous drugs
- Missing Kingmanite Bruce Downey found deceased
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: