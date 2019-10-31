Obituary | Laron “Ron” Corsi

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Laron (Ron) Corsi, 50 year resident of Kingman, Oct. 10, 2019. Ron was born July 18, 1945 to Frank and Ora Corsi in Afton, Wyoming. Laron was a hardworking father whom dedicated 15 years of his life working as a Supervisor for Yell Concrete. He also worked as a Security Guard at Allied for another 10 years.

Laron is survived by his wife; Christine Corsi, daughter; Kristy Pinner and son; Ronnie Corsi, both of Tulsa, Oklahoma, sons; Dale Collins, Kenny Collins, Dean Collins and Glen Collins, all of Kingman, Arizona. He is also survived by granddaughter; Kristin Swint, grandson; Dean Collins II, grandchildren; Kaydence Collins and Haiden Collins and his best friend; Steve Wilson, all of Kingman, Arizona.

Ron was an old-school resident of the community and was very well respected.

He loved the companies he worked for and his peers, but there was nothing he loved more than his wife and family. Ron was a dedicated husband, supportive father and loving grandfather. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

There will be a Celebration of Life in honor of Ron’s life Sunday, Nov. 3rd at Tack Shed Saloon & Eatery, 2829 Beverly Lane, Kingman, Arizona 86409 at 3 PM.

In Lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Christine Corsi, 3549 Martin Lane, Kingman, AZ 86409, donations will also be accepted during the Celebration of Life.