Prep Cross Country: Bulldogs, Tigers and Vols conclude regular season

KINGMAN – With the cross country season winding down, it’s always important to make minor improvements before sectionals. The three local cross country squads had the opportunity to do just that Wednesday afternoon at the Colorado River Regional meet in Lake Havasu City.

“The boys team put together a solid performance with a great score and are on the cusp of making it to the state meet,” said Kingman High head coach Anne Bathauer. “With a solid performance, the boys have the possibility of getting there.”

Christian Yazzie led the Bulldogs Wednesday with an eighth-place finish (18:48), while Xavier Rodriguez finished 16th (19:43) and Jacob Hamblen was 17th at 19:47.

Cade Cantrell led Lee Williams in fourth (18:12), followed by Elijah Davis in sixth (18:19), Hunter Serrano in ninth (18:49) and Jacob Peterson in 14th at 19:32.

Tyler Davison was Kingman Academy’s top finisher as the freshman took 30th.

Meanwhile, Alexis Hecker led the Lady Vols with a third-place finish (22:33), followed by Rachel Strong in fourth (22:53) and Katalina Robinson in sixth at 23:32.

Kingman’s Lily Smith ran a 23:54 for seventh, followed by Kingman Academy’s Sara Bredenkamp in 12th (24:28) and Kingman’s Tatum Rader in 14th at 25:40.

“Lily Smith made Colorado River 1st team,” Bathauer said. “She has been consistent all season and is hoping to get a top 25 in the region to advance to state. Tatum Rader finished on the second team and put together a great race.”

Kingman, Lee Williams and Kingman Academy are back in action at noon Thursday at the Division III, Division III, Section III Sectional Meet at Cesar Chavez Park in Phoenix.