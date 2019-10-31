OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Oct. 31
Weather  76.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Prep Cross Country: Bulldogs, Tigers and Vols conclude regular season

Kingman High’s Christian Yazzie finished in eighth with an 18:48 on Wednesday at the Colorado River Regional meet in Lake Havasu City. (Daily Miner file photo)

Kingman High’s Christian Yazzie finished in eighth with an 18:48 on Wednesday at the Colorado River Regional meet in Lake Havasu City. (Daily Miner file photo)

mugshot photo
By Beau Bearden | KDMinerSports
Originally Published: October 31, 2019 5:28 p.m.

KINGMAN – With the cross country season winding down, it’s always important to make minor improvements before sectionals. The three local cross country squads had the opportunity to do just that Wednesday afternoon at the Colorado River Regional meet in Lake Havasu City.

“The boys team put together a solid performance with a great score and are on the cusp of making it to the state meet,” said Kingman High head coach Anne Bathauer. “With a solid performance, the boys have the possibility of getting there.”

Christian Yazzie led the Bulldogs Wednesday with an eighth-place finish (18:48), while Xavier Rodriguez finished 16th (19:43) and Jacob Hamblen was 17th at 19:47.

Cade Cantrell led Lee Williams in fourth (18:12), followed by Elijah Davis in sixth (18:19), Hunter Serrano in ninth (18:49) and Jacob Peterson in 14th at 19:32.

Tyler Davison was Kingman Academy’s top finisher as the freshman took 30th.

Meanwhile, Alexis Hecker led the Lady Vols with a third-place finish (22:33), followed by Rachel Strong in fourth (22:53) and Katalina Robinson in sixth at 23:32.

Kingman’s Lily Smith ran a 23:54 for seventh, followed by Kingman Academy’s Sara Bredenkamp in 12th (24:28) and Kingman’s Tatum Rader in 14th at 25:40.

“Lily Smith made Colorado River 1st team,” Bathauer said. “She has been consistent all season and is hoping to get a top 25 in the region to advance to state. Tatum Rader finished on the second team and put together a great race.”

Kingman, Lee Williams and Kingman Academy are back in action at noon Thursday at the Division III, Division III, Section III Sectional Meet at Cesar Chavez Park in Phoenix.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Prep Cross Country: Vols, Bulldogs, Tigers compete in Colorado River Regional Championship
Prep Cross Country: Bulldogs, Lady Bulldogs finish 2nd at Mark Weston Invitational
Prep Cross Country: Lee Williams, Kingman compete at Four Corners Invitational
Prep Roundup: Vols, Lady Vols take 2nd at Ray Gomez Invite

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News