Prep Football: Vols end season on the road at Mohave

KINGMAN – There are positives and negatives to knowing when your season will end. The biggest benefit is having the opportunity to finish the year with a win and that’s exactly what the Lee Williams High School football team looks to do at 7:30 p.m. Friday against Mohave at the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse in Bullhead City.

“This last game is really for our whole program – you want set yourself on the right foot going into the offseason,” said Vols head coach Patrick O”Boyle. “Doing that this week and coming out and being successful Friday night would absolutely do that for us. It’s a lot better going into the offseason off of a win, than off of a loss.

“But we’re focused on the whole program,” O”Boyle continued. “Yes, it would be nice to send the seniors off the right way with a win. Not many people get to say they ended their career on a win. But this is about our whole program and us getting better day by day.”

No. 29 ranked Lee Williams has already shown that this season, improving on its win total from a season ago. And a victory against Mohave would give the Vols their best finish in the 4A Grand Canyon Region in program history.

“I think we’ve done pretty well – we’ve shown tremendous growth in a lot of areas,” O’Boyle said. “Last year we won three games and this year we have a shot to win five games. That’s tremendous improvement going against the same teams with the same schedule. I know you’re going to have some naysayers out there that say you should have done this and done that. But bottom line, we’ve shown improvement.”

However, O’Boyle was quick to shift the focus to the final game of 2019. Lee Williams doesn’t have the best overall record against the T-birds at 1-3, but the lone victory came last season by a score of 34-20.

The Vols will look to pick up another win and they have a good shot against No. 34 ranked Mohave. The T-birds have dealt with their fair share of issues this season, but they did surprise No. 20 ranked Flagstaff in a 21-20 victory on Sept. 27.

“We know Mohave is going to come in and compete hard,” O’Boyle said. “They want to finish their season well, just like we do. So we know we’re going to have to be disciplined, be assignment-sound and compete hard.”

Lee Williams will also need to stop Mohave’s Ryan Porter as the junior has rushed for 1,071 yards and 10 touchdowns this season. Dylan Barela has found success as well, with five rushing scores.

“Mohave wants to run the football – they have a couple of good skill position kids that do a nice job back there,” O’Boyle said. “We have to play disciplined and move the ball consistently on offense. We’ve gotten away from being consistent the last couple of weeks and we’re trying to establish our identity again. We’re really focusing on ending our season the right way.”