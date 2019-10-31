Professional snowboarder faces felony in Lake Havasu City crash

Professional snowboarder Cody K. Potter is facing felony charges in a DUI crash last week that left a motorcyclist with serious injuries.

Potter, a California resident, is accused of felony counts of DUI and aggravated assault, after he was allegedly involved in a crash on London Bridge Road in the early morning hours of Oct. 20.

Lake Havasu City Police officers responded to the 700 block of London Bridge Road at about 2 a.m. Oct. 20 after receiving reports of a motor vehicle collision. Paramedics were already on the scene and treating a seriously injured motorcyclist when police arrived at the scene. According to the report, Potter, 29, of Tahoe City, California, was seated with a passenger were seated a short distance away in Potter’s Toyota truck.

Police say Potter appeared to be “extremely” intoxicated when officers attempted to speak with him. Potter’s replies to questioning were incoherent, according to the report, but he was able to convey to officers that he was returning to his hotel room from Havasu’s annual “Zombie Pub Crawl” event that evening.

A passenger in Potter’s vehicle allegedly told police that while they were driving on London Bridge Road, and he saw a motorcycle that was pulled over, with no lights on. According to the report, the passenger attempted to warn Potter before he allegedly struck the vehicle, but he did so too late.

While the victim was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center, officers asked Potter to conduct a series of field sobriety tests. Potter allegedly agreed to the tests, but was unable to complete them, police say.

Potter was arrested at the scene and transported to Lake Havasu City Jail. According to the police report, officers were informed that the victim’s injuries may have been potentially fatal.

At the jail, police say Potter was not able to provide more than one breath sample for testing, and passed out several times while attempting to do so. Potter allowed a phlebotomist to retrieve a sample of his blood, which would be submitted for testing.

Police were unable to question Potter further while he was in custody, the report said, because Potter was unable to remain conscious.

Potter has participated in multiple national snowboarding tours and competitions throughout the Western United States. According to a 2015 interview with Snowboard Colorado Magazine, Potter suffered a traumatic brain injury in 2009 after falling off a cliff, which required multiple surgeries and two titanium plates to repair.

He told Snowboard Colorado writers that as a result of that injury, he is at times “susceptible to losing track of his thoughts.”