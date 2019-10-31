OFFERS
Remains of body found in 2018 ID’d by officials

Originally Published: October 31, 2019 9:11 p.m.

The human remains of a body discovered in December 2018, have been identified by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

On Dec. 15, 2018, the skeletal remains of a human were located in the desert area north of Lake Havasu City, Arizona.

There was no identification found near the body and due to the stage of decomposition, the body was unidentifiable. Tattoos on the body were rehydrated and posted on social media by the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Last week, a family member out of state happened upon the social media posting, identifying the unique tattoos as being tattoos that they knew Jeffrey Russell Van Vliet, 23, to have. Van Vliet was known to be a transient in the Lake Havasu City area. Dental records for Van Vliet were obtained by the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office, at which time the remains were positively identified as those of Van Vliet. There were no signs of foul play or suspicious circumstances surrounding Van Vliet’s death.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office

