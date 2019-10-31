Remains of body found in 2018 ID’d by officials
The human remains of a body discovered in December 2018, have been identified by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.
On Dec. 15, 2018, the skeletal remains of a human were located in the desert area north of Lake Havasu City, Arizona.
There was no identification found near the body and due to the stage of decomposition, the body was unidentifiable. Tattoos on the body were rehydrated and posted on social media by the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Last week, a family member out of state happened upon the social media posting, identifying the unique tattoos as being tattoos that they knew Jeffrey Russell Van Vliet, 23, to have. Van Vliet was known to be a transient in the Lake Havasu City area. Dental records for Van Vliet were obtained by the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office, at which time the remains were positively identified as those of Van Vliet. There were no signs of foul play or suspicious circumstances surrounding Van Vliet’s death.
Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office
- They like it fast: Meet the competitors of the Route 66 Kingman Street Drags
- From bygone eras: Havasu couple amasses treasured collection of curios
- Drone Footage: Thousands descended on city for the Route 66 Street Drags last weekend
- Cold weather on its way to Kingman area
- Truck driver allegedly driving wrong-way on I-40 is shot by Arizona State Trooper
- Kingman reflects after high-velocity, high-volume weekend street drags
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Route 66 Kingman Street Drags slated for Friday through Sunday
- Obituary
- Licenses & Permits
- Trumpstock fails to draw a big crowd after being moved to Golden Valley
- Amtrak could cut Southwest Chief, ending passenger service to Kingman
- Proposed highway from Nogales to Kingman draws foes
- Property tax bills catch homeowners off guard
- They like it fast: Meet the competitors of the Route 66 Kingman Street Drags
- Update: Charges dismissed against KUSD teacher arrested for sexual conduct with a minor
- Trumpstock is being relocated to Golden Valley
- B-17 bomber lands in town for AirFest
- NACFD firefighter arrested on suspicion of producing, possession of dangerous drugs
- Missing Kingmanite Bruce Downey found deceased
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: