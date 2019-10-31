Salsbury Award winner presented to longest serving Arizona hospital CEO

PHOENIX – The Arizona Hospital and Healthcare Association awarded its highest healthcare award to one of the longest serving hospital CEOs in Arizona history.

Brian Turney, President and Chief Executive Officer of Kingman Regional Medical Center was named as the Salsbury Award winner during the AzHHA Annual Leadership Conference in Tucson last Thursday.

“The Salsbury Award is the highest honor we can bestow on an individual for making an outstanding contribution to healthcare in Arizona,” said AzHHA President and CEO Ann-Marie Alameddin. “Brian has been very active and instrumental in the growth and success of AzHHA serving on the Board of Directors from 2001 – 2009, including one year as the AzHHA Board Chairman, and seven years as Chairman of the AzHHA Nominating Committee.”

In 1968, AzHHA’s Board of Directors established the Clarence G. Salsbury Award, named in honor of the late Dr. Salsbury who became the organization’s first president in 1939. Dr. Salsbury was a respected physician, a hospital builder and administrator who dedicated himself to improving the lives of others by advocating for high quality healthcare.

Turney started as an Administrative Resident with Kingman Regional Medical Center in 1985 After serving in several senior leadership positions, he was named interim CEO in August of 1994 and then President and CEO in February 1995.

Alameddin presented Turney with the Salsbury Award during the AzHHA 80th anniversary conference event noting his ability to lead Kingman in navigating the ever-changing landscape of the healthcare delivery system while at the same time advancing improved health policies that benefitted the whole of the state.

